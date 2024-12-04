Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

Lady Pirates defeat Lady Bearcats

The Gosnell Lady Pirates triumphed over the Brookland Lady Bearcats 50-44, improving their season record. Freshman Bryonna Thompson led with 12 points as the team progresses under new coach Monroe Carr.

BROOKLAND— The Gosnell Lady Pirates defeated the Brookland Lady Bearcats, 50-44, Thursday night on the road to improve to 5-17 overall and 2-7 in conference under first-year head coach Monroe Carr.

Freshman Bryonna Thompson led the Lady Pirates offensively with 12 points and six assists. Senior Sierra Simmons chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds, and junior Natalee Murphy added 11 points.

The Junior Lady Pirates were defeated 41-10 by BJHS and fell to 8-15 overall and 1-9 in 4A-3 conference play on the season.

The Junior Lady Pirates begin the district tournament next week at Westside in Jonesboro.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 12
Chicks blow out Redskins on senior night 
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Chicks rock arena with 58-47 win
SportsFeb. 12
Trumann falls 67-41 to Stuttgart
SportsFeb. 12
Trumann falls to Stuttgart, 67-41
Related
Osceola edges rival Colts to stay unbeaten in conference
SportsFeb. 12
Osceola edges rival Colts to stay unbeaten in conference
Osceola 7th grade boys double up Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 12
Osceola 7th grade boys double up Rivercrest
RJHS verses OJHS
SportsFeb. 12
RJHS verses OJHS
Lady Colts edge Osceola, 59-57
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Colts edge Osceola, 59-57
Lady Colts rally past Walnut Ridge Bobcats
SportsFeb. 12
Lady Colts rally past Walnut Ridge Bobcats
Facon and Woods lead Rivercrest past Osceola
SportsFeb. 12
Facon and Woods lead Rivercrest past Osceola
4A-6 conference champions
SportsFeb. 12
4A-6 conference champions
Berry scores 1,000th point
SportsFeb. 12
Berry scores 1,000th point
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy