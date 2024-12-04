Lady Pirates defeat Lady Bearcats

BROOKLAND— The Gosnell Lady Pirates defeated the Brookland Lady Bearcats, 50-44, Thursday night on the road to improve to 5-17 overall and 2-7 in conference under first-year head coach Monroe Carr.

Freshman Bryonna Thompson led the Lady Pirates offensively with 12 points and six assists. Senior Sierra Simmons chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds, and junior Natalee Murphy added 11 points.

The Junior Lady Pirates were defeated 41-10 by BJHS and fell to 8-15 overall and 1-9 in 4A-3 conference play on the season.

The Junior Lady Pirates begin the district tournament next week at Westside in Jonesboro.