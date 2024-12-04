Lady Mustangs roll to win over Corning

BIC led from start to finish as the Lady Mustangs beat Corning 56-25 in 2A-3 basketball action this Thursday at the MAC in Monette.

The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Kendra Towell hit a jumper in the lane and Chandler Gathright hit one of two free throws. Corning tied the game a 3-3 with a three-pointer only to see BIC score the next five points as Gathright got a steal and layup, Jaylyn Cagle hit one of two free throws, and Gathright hit two free throws making the score 8-3 Lady Mustangs with 5:03 left. The Lady Bobcats scored in the paint before BIC got one of two free throws from Josephine Hanneken and a basket down low from Gathright to make it 11-5 Lady Mustangs after one.

Riley Parker got inside for a BIC basket and Cagle hit one of two free throws to push the lead to 14-5 before Corning scored down low to make it 14-7. Cagle made three free throws after being fouled shooting a three-pointer, Hanneken stuck back an offensive rebound and Gathright hit a runner before the Lady Bobcats scored in the paint to make it 21-9 BIC with 4:13 left.

Parker scored back to back baskets for the Lady Mustangs to make it 25-9 BIC. Corning canned a three-ball, before Cagle hit one of two free throws and Towell stuck back a rebound to make the score 28-12 BIC. The Lady Bobcats scored down low but BIC's Olivia Duffel hit triple twine to make the halftime score 31-14 Lady Mustangs.

BIC opened the third quarter with an 18-0 run as Emma Kate McCord drilled a three-pointer, Towell hit a jumper, Gathright got a steal and layup, before Cagle scored off the break and canned a three-ball to make it 43-14 Lady Mustangs with 4:18 left. McCord got a steal and layup, Cagle hit two free throws, and McCord scored down low before Corning hit a jumper and a three-pointer, stopping the run and making the score 49-19 BIC. Gathright added a jumper in the lane late making it 51-19 Lady Mus-tangs after three quarters of play.

The turbo clock ran the fourth quarter as BIC's Cagle canned a trey to open the scoring. Corning scored back to back baskets making it 54-23 Lady Mustangs with 5:50 left. Gathright scored in the paint before the Lady Bobcats hit a jumper setting the final score at 56-25 BIC.

“I felt we came out kind of sluggish in the first quarter and we weren’t playing as hard as we did the last two games. We turned it up in the second quarter and found a way to start finishing around the basket,” BIC head coach Trevor Matheny said after the game. “We are still improving and any win you get in conference play is a good win,” Matheny added. Cagle led BIC with 16 points while Gathright finished with 15 points. McCord added seven points, Towell and Parker both tossed in six points each, with Hanneken and Duffel both scoring three points for the Lady Mustangs.