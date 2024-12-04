Lady Mustangs fall in Kell semi-finals

Buffalo Island Central tied Izard County Consolidated at 13 after one quarter and played well the first minute and a half of the second quarter. But ICC reeled off five straight three-pointers to go up 35-21 and never looked back in a 81-57 win over BIC in a semi-final game of the Kell Classic in Swifton.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to 5-0 lead before Chandler Gathright and Emma Kate McCord scored back to back baskets to make it 5-4. ICC canned a three-ball, Riley Parker scored in the paint, ICC canned another three-ball, while the Lady Mustangs got one of two free throws from Gathright, a basket inside from Josephine Hanneken and a jumper from McCord making the score 11-11 with 1:38 left. ICC hit two free throws and Hanneken stuck back a re-bound to make it 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.

ICC netted a three-pointer to open the second quarter before McCord hit a jumper for BIC to make it 16-15 Lady Cougars early in the second quarter. ICC scored in the paint and Kendra Towell drilled a three-pointer making it 18-18. The Lady Cougars hit a jumper, Gathright canned a three-ball from the top of the key only to see ICC hit five straight three-pointers to take a 35-21 lead with 4:43 left. Gathright hit one of two free throws and a jumper in the lane around an ICC jumper to make it 37-24 but the Lady Cougars scored seven straight points to make it 44-24 ICC. Jaylyn Cagle hit a jumper for BIC, the Lady Cougars scored down low before Cagle hit triple twine to make it 46-29 ICC at halftime.

The Lady Cougars opened the third quarter with a 7-3 run while Gathright hit a three-pointer for BIC to make the score 53-32 ICC. McCord scored inside, the Lady Cougars put back a rebound as Cagle drilled a three-ball before Gathright got a steal and layup to make the score 55-39 ICC with 4:10 left. The Lady Cougars pushed the lead to 62-39 before Gathright hit a jumper in the lane to make it 62-41. ICC hit four straight free throws while McCord got a steal and layup to make the score 66-43 Lady Cougars after three quarters.

McCord’s three-pointer early in the fourth made it 66-46 but ICC hit a three-ball and made one of two free throws to push the lead to 70-46. Hanneken hit two free throws while Parker added two free throws before ICC hit a jumper in the lane making the score 72-50 with 5:47 left. Hanneken stuck back a rebound, while ICC scored the next five points, before Olivia Duffel hit two free throws for the Lady Mustangs to make it 77-54 Lady Cougars. ICC scored in the paint, Cagle got a basket inside, the Lady Cougars got a stick back basket, and Cagle hit one of two free throws to make the final score 81-57 ICC.

“ICC is a very solid club and they can shoot it extremely well when they get going! I thought we did a good job in the first, third and fourth quarters on their shooters but they killed us in the second," BIC head coach Trevor Matheny said after the game. “We are playing better but we still have to keep grinding and improving. We are on the long road to the end of February from here,” Matheny added.

Gathright led three players in double figures for BIC with 16 points while McCord and Cagle had 13 and 11 points respectively. Hanneken added eight points, Parker tossed in four points, Towell scored three points and Duffel chipped in two points for the Lady Mustangs.