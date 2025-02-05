Lady Lions teams sweep Newport

The Manila Lady Lions continue to run roughshod over the rest of the 3A-3 with a 25-point win over Newport Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Lady Lions, who won 72-47, now have six league wins which have come by an average margin of 36 points. Two of those victories have come by margins of 49 points or more.

Manila (14-6, 6-0) holds a one-game lead over Rivercrest in the conference standings but already has a win over their rival this season.

Nine players etched their name in the scoring column for the Lady Lions with four breaking double figures.

Hadlie Goodson topped the team with 21 points which included three three-pointers. All in all, six players connected on shots from beyond the arc for a total of 10.

Manila led 20-13 after the first quarter and in-creased it to a double digit margin at the break when they led 31-21.

The host team outscored the Lady Greyhounds, 27-12, in the third stanza to up the advantage to 58-33. The Lady Lions held serve in the final frame, 14-14, to set the final score.

Bailey Wilson contributed 11 points, while Jenna LaRose and Lucy Farmer chipped in 10 each.

Niya Davis paced New-port (12-7, 3-3) with 12 points.

Junior Lady Lions 48, Newport 7

Nope, the Manila junior high girls didn’t best New-port by six touchdowns although the final resembled a football score.

The Jr. Lady Lions, like their high school counter-parts, maintained their unbeaten status in league play with the 41-point win. Harleigh McGuire single handedly beat NJHS on her own with a game-high 25 points. Teammate Jordan LaRose eclipsed the Jr. Lady Greyhounds point total, too, with 14. Addyson Dehart was active on the glass with 10 rebounds, plus recorded seven steals to go along with her three points. Wrigley Burrow tallied five points and Madyson Rounsaville scored two.

Summer Alcorn accounted for all seven of Newport’s points.

The Jr. Lady Lions (9-4, 6-0 3A-3), led 11-4 after the first period, 24-5 at halftime and 41-7 at the end of three quarters of play.