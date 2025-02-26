Lady Lions not to be denied district crown

HARRISBURG – A year ago the Manila Lady Lions stared across the court and watched the Rivercrest Lady Colts hoist the 3A-3 District Title – a trophy they had expected to be theirs.

So right then and there, the Lady Lions envisioned this season it would be theirs and they weren’t to be denied.

Saturday, Manila achieved that goal with a resounding 75-49 win over their rival.

“Oh it was huge,” replied Manila head coach Chad LaRose when asked how important it was for his team to hoist the trophy this season. “It was our motivation. Ronnie’s girls play hard and we knew they were gonna play hard because it was still theirs to defend.

“Our motivation was we wanted it back and on display in our trophy case,” he added. “We wanted the 12-0 regular season but it was important to us to get that other trophy back, too.”

A sluggish offensive game in the semifinals carried over to the first quarter of the championship game as the shots just weren’t falling for Manila (25-6).

The Lady Lions were still up six late in the first frame but of the 15 points only six came from the field.

Rivercrest (18-11) then went on a 6-0 run capped in the opening minute of the second period by a LaKiya Speed basket off an assist from Rondashia Booker. That knotted the game at 15-all.

Then the offensive floodgates opened for Manila as they reeled off the next 14 points over a two minute stretch. And all the field goals were from beyond the arc.

“You know I felt like any time we could have done that last night,” said LaRose of the spurt. “but the ball wasn’t going through the net. You know we’re going to keep attacking and sometimes we get going too fast but I’m not gonna slow these girls down.

“Once that first one went through,” he continued, “it really built our confidence.”

And Rivercrest just was unable to defend the three-point line in the quarter, giving up seven in the frame altogether.

“You know we couldn’t find 23,” said Rivercrest head coach of Manila’s Hadlie Goodson, “and she hit three or four there in the second quarter. That’s one thing you can’t do lose her. She’s the shooter. You have to know where the shooters are and obviously we lost track of her for a little bit.

“We changed up defenses” he answered when asked what his strategy was to improve the three-point defense. “We tried man. We tried 3-2, 1-3-1. We tried a little bit of everything but nothing really seemed to slow them down.”

No, it didn’t as Goodson buried four in the quarter on her way to a game-high 30 points. By halftime, Manila had built an 11-point lead at 40-29.

“She’s what we needed,” said LaRose of the addition of Goodson, a transfer, this season. “She fit right in. She can get a bucket whenever we need it. She can calm us down.

“And I’m not saying we didn’t have that last year but she gives us both from one player,” he added. “She plays some defense, too. It’s special.”

And while Goodson flourished, Rivercrest’s scorer Dee Dee Burks was off her game in the first half not getting her first basket until nearly 12 minutes into the contest.

“Total team effort,” said LaRose of the strategy to hold Burks in check. “Jenna (LaRose) starts out on her and then we bring in Madison Tune – two girls we feel like shut down anybody, especially a guard.

“Give them credit,” he continued of his dynamic defensive duo who accounted for four steals. “Give the girls in practice credit because we got to have somebody who can mimic (Burks).”

The trend continued in the third period as the Lady Lions upped their lead to 62-43 after outscoring Rivercrest by five in the frame.

Frustration began to set in for the Lady Colts as hopes of a second consecutive district title began to slip away.

“Same ole story,” said Dye, “once (Manila) starts building a lead, things get a lot more physical and then emotion takes over and we let it affect our game.”

A LaRose jumper three minutes into the fourth quarter capped a 12-2 run and invoked the sportsmanship clock as the Lady Lions led, 75-45. Both coaches then emptied their benches.

In addition to her points, Goodson added 11 rebounds. Lucy Farmer added 18 and three steals, while Madysen Deeds broke into double figures, too, with 12 points.

The Lady Lions now travel to Melbourne where they’ll face Salem (19-8). It was Salem who ousted Manila from the region tournament a year ago and eventually finished as the state runner up.

“I hate the drive first and foremost,” said LaRose of the trek to north central Arkansas. “It’s not going to be any cakewalk when we get there. One through four over there are all tough teams.

“Salem knows how to win,” he added. “Definitely going to have to lock in for 32 minutes. You know the old saying, ‘to be the best, you have to beat the best’, so we might as well do it right now.”

Rivercrest’s Burks led her team with 20 points, while Booker finished eight, six assists and two steals. Jalexia Young contributed seven and freshman Aniyah Wood scored six and grabbed five rebounds. Gabby Harris led her team with nine boards.

The Lady Colts draw Melbourne, the host team, in the first round of regional play.

“We’re walking out of here the two seed and we have Melbourne at Melbourne,” said Dye. “They’re gonna have home floor, home fans and that’s not the easiest task. We’re going to have to go there with plans to play like we’re capable of playing. If we play like we played the first quarter against Harrisburg, we can beat anybody.”