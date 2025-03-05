Lady Lions hunt down 3A Region 2 crown

MELBOURNE – Being the one seed from 3A-3 and riding a 14-game winning streak didn’t garner the Manila Lady Lions much respect coming into the 3A Region 2 Tournament.

The 3A-2 boasted four of the top 10 teams in the entire classification and whispers were the district would sweep all four state tournament berths.

Whoa, not so fast.

The Lady Lions (28-6) defied the naysayers and defeated 3A-2 foes Salem, Bergman and with a 65-61 win over Melbourne captured the regional championship.

“We knew their district and I’m going to say this I’m glad we’re not in their district but we discussed how competitive it is and that we were going to have to come over and fight,” said Manila head coach Chad LaRose. “We did have something to prove and we didn’t want to go one and done or play in that consolation game.

“We challenged each other, me, (players) and them, me,” he added. “We weren’t taking this lightly.”

And his players agreed, calling their regional title a “shock” and “just crazy”.

“No one expected us to win this,” said the coach’s daughter Jenna as she emerged from a celebratory locker room. “I’m in shock that we just did this. So proud to be a part of this team.”

“It’s definitely just crazy that we won this,” agreed teammate Lucy Farmer, a member of the regional tournament team. “It’s hard to put in words. We came over here with one thing in mind and that was to win regional.”

It appeared it might come easier than the first two tourney wins which had to be decided in overtime. The Lady Lions, who have now won 17 straight, built a 12-point second quarter lead behind some particularly good shooting in the period.

The squad was 8-of-12 in the period, including a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range. They extended a 17-14 lead to 40-28 at halftime.

But the home team Melbourne didn’t go away quietly as they scored on four straight possessions to start the final period of play to turn a 52-43 deficit into a 54-52 advantage with 5:21 to go.

Maci Webb drained a three from beyond the arc and Kallie McCarn worked inside for a deuce as the Lady Katz took the lead for the first time since midway through the opening period.

“We’ve gotta regroup, regain our composure,” said LaRose using his timeouts to settle his team as they tried to weather the storm. “At some point I thought it was going to go back our way and we were going to stay aggressive. If we could get to the free throw line, I knew we were going to be okay.”

“(Melbourne) was just hitting their shots,” said Farmer. “We knew it was coming but we couldn’t dwell on it. We had to get back on offense and do what we had to do to get that lead back.”

And as the coach described, his team stayed aggressive and drew fouls.

Eleven of his team’s 13 third quarter points came from the charity stripe and with a pair of Chloe Helms free throws the team regained the lead for good at 55-54 with 3:30 to go.

“We had that cushion,” said LaRose of the once 12-point lead. “When they went four, five possessions in a row with baskets, we were only down one or two instead of 10. The lead we built helped us out definitely.

“We continued to stay aggressive and they fouled us, and they had a couple of good ones foul out, that was a key,” he added.

Lady Kat Kylea Morgan exited the game with her fifth foul with two minutes to go with a stat line that read 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. She was also tasked with slowing down Manila’s Hadlie Goodson.

With her absence, Manila extended the lead to six on one-of-two free throws from Farmer. A three from Melbourne reduced the lead to three before Goodson sank one out of two from the free throw line.

That preceded the only Manila basket in the quarter when Jenna LaRose beat the defense down the court. She took a perfectly thrown pass off the hands of Madison Tune and laid it off the glass for a six-point lead with just :44 remaining,

The teams traded trips to free throw line over the final 36 seconds as Manila captured the crown, believed to be the first in the girls’ program history.

“If it is the first,” said the Manila coach, “I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Manila drew Greenland, the fourth seed from Region 1, in the first round of the state tournament and played Tuesday at Harrison on the campus of North Arkansas College.

“No, no it’s not,” commented the coach on the work’s not done. “Maybe with this win, we get a game that’s not so tight but it’s the 16 best and we’re going to get somebody’s best shot.

“It’s a pretty quick turnaround,” he added of the three-day preparation, “but we’ll be doing everything to get (Greenland) scouted and be prepared Tuesday.”

“Yes, we definitely look forward to this,” said Jenna LaRose of the anticipation surrounding the state tournament appearance. “We want to go further than we have been the last couple years. So we’re going to be ready.”

LaRose finished with 12 points, while Goodson tied Farmer with team-high honors with 15 points. Goodson, the tournament Most Valuable Player, also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Helms added seven points and five boards.

Farmer, who had four rebounds and two steals to go along with her point total, realizes the competition will be even tougher beginning Tuesday.

“We know all the teams at that level are going to be good,” she said, “but having the one seed helps. We’re coming off three straight wins against really good teams, so we want to keep that momentum going forward.”

Farmer, Helms and Goodson all earned a spot on the seven-member 3A Region 2 All-Tournament team.

Kaylin Caraway scored a game-high 17 for the Lady Katz and Webb added 16.