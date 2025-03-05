Lady Lions deal Bergman overtime loss, play for title

MELBOURNE – The Manila Lady Lions avenged an earlier season loss to the Bergman Lady Panthers Friday with a 70-66 overtime win and advanced to the 3A Region 2 Championship game where they faced host Melbourne.

Manila (27-6) hadn’t played an overtime game all season and now had played its second in three days. The Lady Lions eked out a 43-42 win over Salem in the regional quarterfinals Feb. 26.

And this win in bonus basketball came against a Bergman team that had beaten Manila by 25 points in late November.

“Yes,” replied Manila Lady Lion head coach Chad LaRose, “it is a testament to just how far these girls have come. Number one, I’m hard on them. I’m not easy to deal with some days but these girls have responded every day.

“We talk about what is to be a Lion, to be a hunter,” he continued, “you know these girls just keep hunting and this (win) is a testament to what they do every day.”

The Lady Lions derive a segment of their offense from the three-point line but not this night. They were just 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.

Where did they generate their points?

Thirty-three came from the charity stripe where they attempted 49 free throws. In fact, 20 of their 29 first half points came from the free throw line.

“Teams are starting to adjust to how we play,” explained LaRose, “so we have to adjust. We have to be aggressive and live at the free throw line.

“A lot of us want to complain about the other night,” he continued of the victory over Salem when the Lady Lions opponent totaled 29 free throws. “We only shot two free throws, but we weren’t going to let that stop us from going to the rim.”

The game was close throughout with neither team holding more than a seven-point advantage and as the end of regulation drew closer the game was tied at 58-58 with 1:07 remaining.

It was then Bergman’s Kinley Collins was whistled for her fifth foul sending Chloe Helms to the line.

Helms sank one-of-two before Kiersten Lowry’s three was short.

Manila’s Hadlie Goodson rebounded the Lady Panthers miss and she, too, was fouled with :40 on the clock. Similarly, she could only make one-of-two and the score stood at 60-58.

With less than 10 ticks left on the clock, Bergman’s Jacey Halitzka sank a basket on a drive to hoop to tie the game.

The Lady Panthers had one more opportunity when Manila turned it over in the backcourt.

They were unable to get a shot off as time expired sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Manila found itself down 64-62 after Halitzka drained a three-pointer with 2:50 left.

However, Helms knotted the game with a pair of free throws and following a Goodson steal, Madison Tune put Manila up for good with one from the charity stripe.

Tune accounted for the Lady Lions only field goal in the overtime with a drive to the basket after circling the paint.

That gave Manila a 67-64 lead and she added two more from the foul line after Helms blocked a Bergman shot attempt down low.

After a Bergman basket with nine seconds to go, Helms capped the game with one free throw to set the score at 70-66.

“Yes, it was a total team effort,” said LaRose. “I feel like when we use those words people automatically assume scoring. It’s more than that. We kept running girls in and out of there at the end to get defensive matchups.

“We had to have defensive stops,” continued the head coach. “(Bergman) can shoot it and they can hit enough to keep them in the game. Every one of our girls that stepped on that floor did their part.”

The Lady Lions not only dominated free throw attempts (49-14) but owned the boards, too, with a 40-16 performance.

Manila’s 3-4-5 positions of Jenna LaRose, Helms and Madysen Deeds accounted for 29 of those with 13 coming on the offensive glass. Goodson, the smallest player on the court, grabbed eight rebounds.

Goodson led the Lady Lions with 16 points, LaRose had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Deeds, too, posted a double-double with 11 and 10, while Helms scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds. Lucy Farmer finished with nine points, Bailey Wilson, who ran the point in the second quarter while Goodson dealt with foul trouble, scored six and Tune finished with six points, three rebounds and two steals.

Lowry totaled 19 for Bergman and Collins had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Manila 43, Salem 42 OT (quarterfinals)

The Lady Lions needed an extra period to clinch a spot in the 3A State Tournament, the third is as many years under Coach LaRose.

Goodson sank a three and Farmer scored a two-pointer to account for all of Manila’s scoring in the fifth period. That was just enough to seal the win against the fourth-seeded Lady Greyhounds.

All of Salem’s points came from the free throw line in the overtime where they were 4-of-6.

Goodson led Manila with 16 points and Farmer reached double figures with 10. Montana Franks paced Salem with 16.