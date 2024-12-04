Lady Lions celebrate LaRose with senior night win

MANILA – Manila Lady Lion head coach Chad LaRose has but one senior on a young, talented team and that senior happens to be his daughter Jenna.

The game not only had special meaning to Jenna but to her dad as well, who said, “I don’t know if I have any tears left.”

The Lady Lions (22-6) sent Jenna out a winner with a 78-44 win over East Poinsett County. It extended Manila’s win streak to 11 games with their last loss coming in late December.

The win was accomplished behind a harassing defense that collected 15 steals and forced eight turnovers.

“I really glad the officials let us play,” said the Manila head coach noting that the two teams only attempted eight free throws combined. “When we’re allowed to play the game how we want to play I get excited about it.

“That’s probably the best we’ve rotated on defense all season,” he continued, “jumping the passing lanes and just being able to get out and go.”

The Lady Lions raced to a 11-2 lead within the first 3:30 of the game converting three steals from Hadlie Goodson, Chloe Helms and Madysen Deeds into six quick points.

The outcome seemed decided by the end of the first quarter as the host team led 20-8 recording three more steals in the stanza.

That lead ballooned to 27 points at the break with Manila heading to the locker room with a 42-15 advantage over EPC (19-10).

The Lady Warriors played without starter Allison Gaines and the offensive workload fell on the shoulders of Kyla Harston. The senior did have nine of the team’s 15 first half points.

Still, Manila proved just too much for EPC hitting 16-of-24 of its 2-point attempts in the first half along with 3-of-10 from three-point range. Of those 19 made baskets, the Lady Lions assisted on nine. Goodson had five of those.

The trend continued in the final two stanzas with Manila outscoring the visitors in both frames.

“We have a really talented team,” emphasized LaRose, “and each player contributes in their own way. Some nights it’s one girl then someone else steps up.”

Though her senior night didn’t glisten with a sparkling stat line, Jenna did finish six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal, as well as drawing praise from her dad.

“She plays an important role on this team and a lot of times she’s not gonna have the most points,” said LaRose who also has a younger daughter on the junior high team, “but she accepts what she needs to do to help this team win.

“What an awesome opportunity I have had to coach her these last three years,” added LaRose who transitioned from the boys game he coached at Batesville to the girls game. “When we got the chance to come here we prayed as a family and one of the influences was having the chance to coach my daughters. It’s been very rewarding.”

Lucy Farmer and Goodson led the Lady Lions with 25 and 21 points, respectively. Farmer added three assists and three steals, while Goodson tallied six steals and four assists.

Bailey Wilson chipped in nine points, while Madison Tune scored six points and had four boards. Deeds contributed five points, four rebounds and three steals and Helms finished with four points, three assists and three steals.

Harston tied Farmer with 25 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and collected two steals. Jalyn Constant finished with four points and six rebounds for the Lady Warriors.