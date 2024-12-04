Lady Indians fall in Kell Classic finals

Five points over the last five minutes of the game proved costly as the Lady Indians had cut the lead to five before losing to ICC 46-35 in the girls’ championship game of the Kell Classic this past Saturday in Swifton.

Journi Versie gave the Lady Indians the early 2-0 lead with jumper while the Lady Cougars hit one of two free throws to make it 2-1 early in the game. Lakrissa Dupree hit two free throws for Marked Tree to push the lead to 4-1 with 4:14 left. ICC scored six straight points to go up 7-4 before Zyonna Anderson hit a jumper late to make the score 7-6 Lady Cougars at the end of one.

ICC pushed the led to 9-6 early in the second quarter as Versie hit a jumper to make it 9-8. The Lady Cougars canned a three-pointer before Versie hit another jumper making it 12-10 with 3:59 left. ICC scored the last five points of the quarter to take a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Anderson cut the lead to 17-13 with triple twine early in the third quarter only to see ICC reel off 10 points to extend their lead to 27-13 with 2:59 left. Alyssa McGuire and Versie drilled three-pointers around a jumper from ICC before Ava McCuiston hit one of two free throws to make it 29-20 Lady Cougars. ICC hit a jumper before Amya Nesbitt hit one of two free throws and Dupree hit two of three free throws after being fouled attempting a three-pointer to make the score 31-23 Lady Cougars at the end of three quarters of play.

McCuiston drilled a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter scoring then ICC hit two free throws making the score 33-26 Lady Cougars. Nesbitt scored inside, ICC hit a jumper, Dupree scored in the paint only to see ICC reel of seven points to go up 42-30 with 4:51 left. Dupree hit a jumper and Anderson hit triple twine to cut the lead to 42-35 only to see the Lady Cougars get back to back baskets to set the final score at 46-35 ICC.

“We put a little pressure on them (ICC) late and cut the lead to five but unfortunately we couldn’t get the ball to go in the net tonight and that’s the end of the story,” Marked Tree head coach Colten Frazier said after the game. “We missed a lot makeable baskets and didn’t shoot free throws very well tonight. If we hit half of those it may have given us a chance at a win. We also have to do better than 10 points scored in a half,” Frazier added. “I’m always proud of my girls and the fight they have in them,” Frazier said.

Versie led Marked Tree with nine points as Anderson and Dupree scored eight points each. McCuiston tossed in four points with McGuire and Nesbitt scoring three points each for the Lady Indians.