Lady Hornets cruise to 64-27 win over Cross County

Harrisburg jumped out a 22-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a 64-27 win over rival Cross County this past Saturday at the Cardinals Nest in Weiner. The game was played at Weiner due to flooding in the gym at Harrisburg.

Cassie Carlson hit a jumper and Hannah Mross scored in the paint to give Harrisburg the early 4-0 lead before Cross County hit one of two free throws making it 4-1. The Lady Hornets scored then next nine points as Ragan Fahr hit one of two free throws, Mross connected on a jumper, Carlson and Liz Green both scored baskets in the paint and Carlson got a steal and basket making it 13-1 with 4:53 left. The Lady Thunderbirds hit one of two free throws only to see Harrisburg get two free throws and a basket down low from Mross and an inside basket from Alesia Rand to pushed the lead to 19-2. Cross County hit one of two free throws before Kaylor Cronin hit triple twine to make it 22-3 Lady Hornets at the end of one quarter of play.

Rand scored in the paint and hit one of two free throws around a Cross County three-pointer be-fore Carlson converted an old-school three-point play early in the second quarter to make the score 28-6. The Lady T-birds canned a three-pointer, while Green scored down low before Cross County hit a jumper making it 30-11 with 3:47 left. Both teams had trouble finding the basket for the rest of the quarter until Cronin hit a jumper for Harrisburg with four seconds left to make the halftime score 32-11 Lady Hornets.

Green scored the first points of the third quarter for Harrisburg with a coast to coast to layup then the Lady Thunderbirds hit one of two free throws to make it 34-12 Lady Hornets. Mross canned a three-pointer, Cross County got a basket down low but Green and Fahr scored back to back baskets in the paint to push the Harrisburg lead to 41-14 with 4:29 left. Cross County hit one of two free throws only to see Rand score inside and Green get back to back baskets down low to push the Lady Hornets lead to 47-15. The Lady Thunderbirds drilled a three-pointer, Rand got a stick back basket then Cross County hit two free throws to make the score 49-20 at the end of three quarters of play.

With the turbo clock running at the start of the fourth quarter, Cross County scored a basket down low before Rand got another stick back basket to make it 51-22 Harrisburg. The Lady T-birds got a basket in the paint, Rand canned a three-ball, and Cross County hit a three-pointer making it 54-27 Lady Hornets with 5:30 left in the game. Cronin connected on a three-pointer, Rand scored in the paint, Green got inside for a basket and Fahr drained a three-pointer from the right corner to make the final score 64-27 Lady Hornets.

“We had a game plan for what I thought our girls could do and we executed it tonight,” Harrisburg head coach Tyler Riddle said after the game. “We used our size to our advantage tonight. Our game plan is always to get the ball inside and push the pace when we can and I think we did both tonight,” Riddle added.

Rand led three players in double figures for Harrisburg with 16 points while Green and Mross added 14 and 11 points respectively. Carlson tossed in nine points, Cronin finished with eight points and Fahr had six points for the Lady Hornets.