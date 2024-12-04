Lady Colts survive, Lady Lions and Seminoles clinch spot in finals

HARRISBURG – The Rivercrest Lady Colts, Newport Greyhounds, Manila Lady Lions and the Osceola Seminoles, all higher seeded teams in the 3A-3 District Tournament, advanced to the finals with wins Friday in action from the 3A-3 District Tournament.

The Lady Colts (18-10) appeared as if they would cruise to the championship game as they led Harrisburg by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. But the Lady Hornets (17-9) altered the course of the game doubling up RHS, 24-12, in the third quarter before actually leading, 55-51, with two minutes to play.

It was two Liz Green buckets, a jumper and a post move off an assist from Hannah Mross, that broke a 51-51 tie and gave Harrisburg the four-point lead.

Destiny Burks, who had reached a milestone in the third quarter by eclipsing 1,500 career points, reentered the game after sitting out much of the fourth quarter with four fouls.

However, Rivercrest missed its offering at the basket and Alesia Rand rebounded with 1:30 on the clock. Harrisburg milked 31 seconds off the clock before Coach Tyler Riddle called a timeout with four seconds on the shot clock.

Coming out of the timeout, Cassie Carlson was fouled on an inside move to the hoop but missed both free throws.

However, Rand snagged the offensive board and passed back to Carlson whose three-pointer clanked off the rim. Again, Rand was in the right spot and tipped the ball out Green.

Burks made her presence known with a steal and raced down court to the paint where she attempted an off balance shot that fell off the rim. Jalexia Young, though, was under the hoop, rebounded and dropped in a deuce to slice the advantage to two points at 55-53 with 54 seconds left in the game.

As Mross went to inbound the ball after the made basket, Burks tipped it to herself and leapt for an easy two points to tie the game.

Green then missed a pull up jumper and Ella Gonzalez grabbed the rebound to set up the final few seconds of the game.

Burks was isolated up top and worked her way to the right elbow. Her jumper missed the mark but Gonzalez was there for the board, she spun toward the hoop and was fouled on the shot attempt.

The sophomore was at the charity stripe for a pair of free throws and was perfect on both to give her team the lead again at 57-55 with 4.7 seconds left.

Harrisburg was unable to get off a shot as the buzzer sounded.

Burks finished with 16 to lead Rivercrest, while Gonzalez and Harris tallied 10 points each.

Green topped all scorers with 24 and Carlson contributed 12.

Rivercrest advanced to the championship game and secured no worse than a two seed in this week’s regional tournament.

Manila 59, Walnut Ridge 48 (girls)

It wasn’t the typical game the Manila Lady Lions had become accustomed to.

The top-seeded team in the 3A-3 girls bracket, winners of 12 games in a row by an average margin of 34 points, had twice beaten Walnut Ridge by a total of 93 points.

Yet, Manila (24-6) struggled for the three quarters only leading by four at 40-36 as the game entered the final period of play.

A fiery speech from Coach Chad LaRose between quarters seemed to do the trick though as the Lady Lions answered their coach’s challenge with an 11-0 spurt to open the frame.

A three by Walnut Ridge’s Selbi Maradova interrupted the run but Manila held a 51-39 lead with 4:56 remaining.

The Lady Bobcats (11-17) couldn’t rekindle the magic from the first three quarters though and the Lady Lions held on to win.

Hadlie Goodson paced Manila with 16 points and was one of four Lady Lions in double figures. Lucy Farmer, who scored her 1,000th point last week as just a sophomore, chipped in 14, while Madysen Deeds and Jenna LaRose added 10 apiece.

Maradova scored a game-high 18 on four three-pointers and teammates Lyla Woods and Candace Morgan scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Osceola 87, Rivercrest 56 (boys)

Rivals Osceola and Rivercrest met for the third time this season and like twice before the Seminoles emerged the victor - this time by a wide margin.

Only six points separated the two teams at halftime with Osceola (20-6) leading 34-28 but it was all Noles in the third quarter.

M.J. Washington sank 3-of-4 three-point attempts and senior Jeriyan Long was solid in the post rebounding on both ends of the court.

It appeared the game might remain close with just nine points separating the two teams 1:30 into the second half, but it was too many threes and too many points in transition as all five Seminole starters scored in the third period.

They outscored Rivercrest (15-10) by 18 points in the quarter to lead 60-36 entering the last period of play.

Washington and Long finished the game with 22 points each to catapult the conference champion to the finals of the tournament where they faced Newport, 74-37 winners over Walnut Ridge in the other boys semifinal.

Both Osceola and Rivercrest had already secured spots in the 3A Region 2 Tournament this week at Melbourne.

Buddah Harris led the Colts with 20 points and Jayden Young, limited by foul trouble, scored 14.