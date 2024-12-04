Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

Lady Colts rally past Walnut Ridge Bobcats

The Lady Colts overcame an early deficit to defeat the Walnut Ridge Bobcats 54-45, securing second place in Conference 3A-3. Destiny Burks led Rivercrest with 26 points in the hard-fought victory.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox

WILSON - Visiting Walnut Ridge jumped out to a big first quarter lead but Rivercrest would outscore the Lady Bobcats 21-8 in the second quarter and go on to a 54-45 Conference 3A-3 victory Thursday night at Rivercrest Gym.

Rivercrest improved to 17-9 overall and 10-2 in conference play wrapping up second place in the regular season heading into the Conference Tournament next week at Harrisburg.

The tussle with the Lady Bobcats was a physical game throughout and Rivercrest responded after falling behind 20-12 after one quarter. Rivercrest bounced back to take a 33-28 lead at the half. Walnut Ridge outscored the Lady Colts 10-9 in the third period to close within four points (42-38) but Rivercrest rode its defense in the final period, holding the visitors to only seven points to gain the conference win.

Senior Destiny Burks led RHS with a game-high 26 points. Gabby Harris added 14 points, Ella Gonzalez had seven points, Lakiya Speed had four points and Jalexia Young had three for the Lady Colts.

