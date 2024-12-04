Lady Chicks rock arena with 58-47 win

Lady Chickasaws 58, Lady Redskins 47

BLYTHEVILLE— The Blytheville Lady Chickasaws had Chickasaw Arena rocking Friday night as they defeated the Pocahontas Lady Redskins, 58-47, on senior night raising their winning streak to six straight games.

The Lady Chicks and Lady Redskins went back and forth throughout the first quarter where Lady Redskins senior Blair Baxley tied the game with 2.8 seconds remaining in the first quarter at 15 by draining two free throws.

Blytheville (16-8, 6-3) led a majority of the second quarter; however, a floater by Lady Redskins sophomore guard Rylie Baltz tied the game at 23 heading into the half.

The third quarter was all Lady Chicks as they out-scored Pocahontas 21-11 to lead 44-34 heading into the final quarter.

Senior Makayla Guess led the Lady Chicks offensively with 16 points. Kaleigh Middlebrooks chipped in 12 points and senior McKenzie Thomas added seven points.

The Lady Chicks will travel to Gosnell Tuesday night for their final conference matchup against the Lady Pirates.

Blytheville defeated Gosnell in their Jan. 23 matchup at Chickasaw Arena, 62-32.

Young mentioned that Blytheville will host the 4A-3 District tournament and expressed that there is a chance her team could secure second place and receive a first round bye. , If they remain the third place team from the 4A-3 they will face the Lady Redskins in their opening round matchup.

In honor of senior night the Lady Chicks honored Thomas, Guess, Kaybrianna Brown, and De’younce Stewart.

“Those are my girls,” expressed Young. “Off the court, we all have a great relationship. I treat them like they are my own kids. They mean a lot to me.”