SportsFebruary 26, 2025

Lady Chicks fall in semi finals matchup

The Blytheville Lady Chickasaws' seven-game win streak ended in a 55-49 semi-final loss to the Westside Lady Warriors. Despite a strong effort, Blytheville struggled with execution and defense.

Joseph Fondren
Blytheville Lady Chickasaws senior forward McKenzie Thomas (24) forces Westside Lady Warriors Kirby Conrad (21) to pick up her dribble near the free throw line with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter. (Photo By Joseph Fondren)
Blytheville Lady Chickasaws Freshman guard McKinley Walker is picked up defensively by Westside Lady Warriors Mattyx Cureton around halfcourt early in the final quarter of play.
Lady Warriors 55, Lady Chickasaws 49

BLYTHEVILLE— The Blytheville Lady Chickasaws were off for a week and three days. In Friday night’s semi-final matchup against the Lady Warriors of Westside the layoff showed as they were defeated 55-49.

Westside jumped out the gate on the Lady Chicks leading 14-8 after the first quarter, after Blytheville led 4-0 early.

The Warriors grew their lead to 11-points, but Blytheville roared back and trailed 20-17 with roughly two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A bench warning given to Lady Warriors head coach Brad Brannen sparked his team and with the help of a near half court three at the buzzer by Lady Warriors junior guard Brylee Timms, Westside led 32-21 at the half.

Blytheville outscored the Lady Warriors in the third quarter 10-9, but the Westside led 41-31 heading into the final period.

The Lady Chicks tried to get back in the game but shots continued to not fall as Westside cruised to the victory.

“We forced a lot of bad shots and were out of place on defense,” said Lady Chicks head coach Jacquonna Young. “Westside did a good job executing on their offensive game plan.”

Brannen praised the play of junior guard Mattyx Cureton as she led the Lady Warriors offensively with a game-high 22-points, including four three-pointers.

“Cureton shot the ball extremely well,” said Brannen. “She caught fire there and everybody tried to keep trying to find her. She did well.”

Brannen added the bench played “extremely well” when the team was in foul trouble.

Lady Chicks senior guard Makayla Guess led BHS offensively with 18-points. Senior forward McKenzie Thomas chipped in 13-points and Kaylee Middlebrooks added nine-points.

Blytheville fell to 17-9 on the season and saw its seven-game win streak come to an end. The Lady Warriors improved to 15-16 overall on the season.JO

