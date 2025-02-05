Junior Pirates big second half overcomes Pocahontas

GOSNELL- Gosnell used a dominant third quarter to build a double-digit lead and went on to defeat visiting Pocahontas 50-38 in junior boys basketball action Friday at Gosnell.

The junior Pirates outscored the junior Red-skins 16-4 in the third quarter to build a 36-24 lead heading to the final period. Pocahontas would get within nine points (39-30), but the Pirates would go on a 6-0 run to build their lead to 15 points (45-30) with just over two minutes to play. The junior Pirates would maintain that advantage until the final seconds and went on to post the 12-point victory.

The two teams came out of the gate cold as Pocahontas built a 4-0 lead. Gosnell would score six unanswered points to take the lead at 6-4. After a 5-0 Gosnell run, Pocahontas closed the quarter with a 5-0 run of their own to take an 11-9 advantage after one period.

Gosnell would continue its cold shooting in the second period as the junior Redskins built a 18-9 lead. Gosnell would get its first points of the second quarter on a free throw with 3:12 to play to make it 18-10. The junior Pirates would outscore Pocahontas 10-2 to send the game to the half tied 20-20.

The junior Redskins got a game-high 21 points from Ace Brooks, while Lane Williams added six points and Brylan Ulmes had five points.

The junior Pirates were led by Hunter who scored 19 points, eight of which came in the second period. Riggs added nine points with six coming during the Pirates 6-0 surge which essentially put the game out of Pocahontas’ reach. Booker added eight points, while Halsell had six points. Thomas had five points and Echols added three points for the junior Pirates.