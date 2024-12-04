Junior Lions stay perfect with win over Osceola

OSCEOLA - The Manila Junior Lions escaped Seminole Arena with a 56-50 victory in a hard fought game which literally came down to the final minute. The Junior Lions won the game due to their tenacious defense. How tough was Manila? They held the Junior Seminoles to three fourth quarter points, all of which came from the free throw line.

“Yes our defense was solid tonight. These kids have brought it every night and they got after it tonight. Our effort was outstanding,” said Manila coach Heath Matheny.

The Manila defense was not the only thing solid for the Junior Lions, guard Espn Burrow led all scorers with 28 points, 21 of which came in the first half.

The game was a back and forth affair, as like a boxing match, both teams hit the other with blows and the other would answer. Osceola took the early lead on a bucket by Zae Burnette and Manila answered with the first of six three balls by Burrow to go up 3-2. The Junior Seminoles would rattle off six straight points as Jaylon Hatch scored inside, Marvell Carr hit a pair of free throws and then a short jumper to make it 8-3 Osceola. Manila scored four straight on a bucket by Noel Salomon and Burrow jumper to make it 8-7 and draw an Osceola time out.

Osceola responded with a 7-0 run as Hatch scored inside, Fabious Hughes hit a runner and Carr hit a layup and the and one free throw to make it 15-7 and Manila would ask for a time out. Coming out of the time out Manila’s Burrow would bury another long three-ball and then hit a jumper to make it 15-12 Osceola. Salomon then got the Junior Lions within one with a bucket to make it 15-14. Osceola’s Hughes would end the Manila run with a bucket before Burrow scored his 12th point of the opening period on a jumper to make it 17-16. Osceola Hatch would score just before the end of the quarter to make it 19-16 Osceola after one period.

Manila would tie the game on a Burrow three early in the second period, but Osceola would answer with a basket by Hatch and a steal and bucket by Hughes to give the Junior Seminoles a 23-19 advantage. A Salomon three would draw Manila within one at 23-22 and a pair of missed Osceola free throws by Hatch would result in the Junior Lions grabbing their first lead since the opening minute of the game on a Burrow three-pointer with 2:53 to play in the half making it 25-23. Manila’s Denton Skaggs then hit the second of two free throws to make it 26-23. Osceola would draw even on a three -ball from Hughes to make it 26 all. Manila would go up five on a three by Burrow and a layup by Jon Azucena to make it 31-26. Osceola’s Burnette would score inside to make it 31-28 before the Junior Lions Azucena hit a runner to make it 33-28 Manila at the break.

Osceola’s Carr would score the first two points of the third period, but Azucena would answer with a bucket to make it 35-30. Osceola would turn up it defensive pressure to go on a 7-0 run as Hughes scored inside, Carr buried a three-ball and Hughes rebound bucket gave Osceola the lead back at 37-35. Manila’s Skaggs then hit a pair of free throws to tie the game before a pair of Carr free throws made it 39-37. Azucena’s bucket would tied the game at 39 before Osceola would go on an 8-2 run to close the quarter. Two Hughes free throws, a bucket by Hatch followed by a Skaggs put back to make it 43-41. Hatch and Carr would score in the final minute to give Osceola a 47-41 lead heading to the final period.

Manila would tie the game in the first minute of the final period as Azucena and Salomon buried three’s to make it 47 all. The second of two Salomon free throws with 3:43 to play gave Manila the lead at 48-47. Osceola’s Carr would tie the game at 48 with one free throw with 2:53 to play. Manila would however go on an 8-2 run to end the game as Salomon’s three put Manila ahead for good at 51-48. Hatch would inch Osceola back within one point with a pair of free tosses with 1:47 to play, Salomon would hit a free throw, before Burrow hit a pair of free throws and Salomon’s break away layup would set the final score of 56-50.

In addition to Burrow’s 28 points, Salomon scored 14 points, Skaggs added seven points and Azucena had six for Manila.

Hatch led Osceola (9-3 in conference play) with 18 points, Carr added 14 points, Hughes had 12 points and Burnette had six for the Junior Seminoles.