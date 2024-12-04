Junior Lady Rebels beat EPC for district title

The Riverside Junior Lady Rebels (25-2) made it a clean sweep of titles as they added the 2A-3 junior high district title to their regular season title with a 42 -18 win over EPC in the championship game this past Saturday at the MAC in Monette.

Bella Richardson gave Riverside the early 2-0 lead with a basket in the paint before Cambria Williams hit a jumper for EPC to tie the game at 2-2. Scout Priest hit triple twine for the Junior Lady Rebels before Lexis Williams hit one of two free throws for EPC making it 5-3 with 3:58 left in the quarter. Riverside scored the last six points of the quarter as Richardson hit a jumper, Gabriella Fields hit two free throws and Priest hit two free throws to make it 11-3 Junior Lady Rebels.

Riverside pushed the lead to 15-3 early in the second quarter as Clay hit two free throws and a jumper. EPC’s Cambria Williams answered with a basket inside and three-pointer to make the score 15-8 Junior Lady Rebels with 3:24 left. Elliot Hogard scored down low and Priest hit two throws to make it 19-8 Riverside before Lexis Williams got a stick back basket and Sofia Hernandez scored down low making it 19-12 Junior Lady Rebels. Richardson hit a jumper for Riverside late in the quarter making the halftime score 21-12 Junior Lady Rebels.

Richardson pushed the Riverside lead to 26-12 with a basket in the paint and a three-pointer before Cambria Williams answered for EPC with a coast to coast layup to make the score 26-14 with 3:32 left in the third quarter. Richardson scored inside and Vada Mae Womack hit one of two free throws to give the Junior Lady Rebels a 29-14 lead after three quarters of play.

Richardson and Cambria Williams traded baskets early in the fourth quarter before Riverside got back to back baskets from Shelby Clay and Fields making the score 35-16 Junior Lady Rebels with 2:59 left in the game. Cambria Williams scored inside for EPC as Riverside scored the last seven points of the game as Richardson converted an old-school three-point play, Fields scored down low and Britton Hatch got a steal and layup to make the final score 42-18 Junior Lady Rebels.

“I really am proud of this group, our best ninth-grader is playing on the senior high team. We had a tough summer and then started the season 1-2 before winning our last 24 games,” Riverside head coach Tyler Timms said. “It’s not always pretty, but this group had a lot of heart and they just keep on playing. I’m as proud of this group as I’ve been of any group I’ve had,” Timms added.

Richardson led Riverside with 18 points while Priest had seven points. Clay and Fields scored six points each, Hogard and Hatch netted two points each and Womack chipped in a point for the Junior Lady Rebels.

“I’m very proud of my girl for competing tonight. We played them twice during the regular season and the game was well with in hand for Riverside in the first quarter,” EPC head coach Spencer Harston said after the game. “We did some things differently on defense and it slowed them down some and we did a decent job of staying out of foul trouble. We just had trouble scoring tonight. Hats off to Coach Timms and his team, he’s got a really good group of kids,” Harston added.

Cambria Williams had 13 points to lead EPC in scoring as Lexis Williams and Hernandez had three and two points respectively for the Junior Lady Warriors.