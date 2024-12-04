Junior Lady Mustangs race past Osceola

OSCEOLA - Hoxie’s Junior High girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they defeated Osceola 35-23 in 3-3A action at Seminole Arena Thursday.

Osceola had no answer for Hoxie’s duo of Light and Orrick who combined to score 21 of their teams 35 points. They played a big part in the Lady Mustangs defense shutting down Osceola for most of the game.

Hoxie led 18-9 at the half and outscored the Junior Lady Seminoles 14-4 in the third quarter to build a 32-13 lead heading to the final quarter.

Osceola would outscore Hoxie 10-2 in the final six minutes but they would get no closer than the final 12 point margin.

Nayasia Richmond led Osceola with seven points, while Regan High added six points.