Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 5, 2025

Junior Lady Mustangs race past Osceola

Hoxie's Junior Lady Mustangs secured a 35-23 victory over Osceola, thanks to a strong start and standout performances by Light and Orrick, who scored 21 points combined in the 3-3A matchup.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox
Nayasia Richmond uses a pick set by a teammate to try to drive the baseline. Richmond led Osceola with seven points but it wasn’t enough to overcome Hoxie.
Nayasia Richmond uses a pick set by a teammate to try to drive the baseline. Richmond led Osceola with seven points but it wasn’t enough to overcome Hoxie.
Osceola guard Regan High motors upcourt during the second half of Osceola’s loss to Hoxie. High scored six points for the Junior Lady Seminoles.
Osceola guard Regan High motors upcourt during the second half of Osceola’s loss to Hoxie. High scored six points for the Junior Lady Seminoles.
Hoxie’s Natalie Brand pressures a Lady Seminole. Hoxie built a huge lead and went on to defeat Osceola by 12 points. (Photos By Sandra Brand)
Hoxie’s Natalie Brand pressures a Lady Seminole. Hoxie built a huge lead and went on to defeat Osceola by 12 points. (Photos By Sandra Brand)

OSCEOLA - Hoxie’s Junior High girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they defeated Osceola 35-23 in 3-3A action at Seminole Arena Thursday.

Osceola had no answer for Hoxie’s duo of Light and Orrick who combined to score 21 of their teams 35 points. They played a big part in the Lady Mustangs defense shutting down Osceola for most of the game.

Hoxie led 18-9 at the half and outscored the Junior Lady Seminoles 14-4 in the third quarter to build a 32-13 lead heading to the final quarter.

Osceola would outscore Hoxie 10-2 in the final six minutes but they would get no closer than the final 12 point margin.

Nayasia Richmond led Osceola with seven points, while Regan High added six points.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 5
Osceola improves to 9-0 with win over Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Junior Seminoles win close one over Colts
SportsFeb. 5
Wildcats pick up non-conference win
SportsFeb. 5
Tigers win big on senior night
Related
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
Hornets sting Cross County 77-50 in rival win
SportsFeb. 5
Hornets sting Cross County 77-50 in rival win
Second half surge gives Lady Warriors win over BIC
SportsFeb. 5
Second half surge gives Lady Warriors win over BIC
– Youth Action –
SportsFeb. 5
– Youth Action –
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
SportsFeb. 5
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest
SportsFeb. 5
Manila Junior Boys top Rivercrest
Harrisburg Girls overwhelm Osceola
SportsFeb. 5
Harrisburg Girls overwhelm Osceola
Junior Lady Seminoles top Harrisburg
SportsFeb. 5
Junior Lady Seminoles top Harrisburg
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy