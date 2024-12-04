Junior Lady Lions capture fourth consecutive crown

WILSON – The Manila Junior Lady Lions overcame a nightmarish start to defeat Hoxie, 39-26, in the 3A-3 District Championship last week.

Their first half numbers read 3-of-19 field goals, 1-of-6 free throws, four turnovers and just eight points. Obviously not game-winning statistics.

Yet, Manila outscored the Jr. Lady Mustangs, 31-13, in the second half to post the win – the fourth consecutive district title.

“I told them we just have to play our game,” said second-year head coach Ethan Glenn repeating his halftime words. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and yes, we looked a little rattled early.

“Hoxie is a good team,” he added of the only team to defeat Manila in conference play. “We won by two and they beat us by three earlier this year, but I knew if our girls would just execute the game plan we would be okay.”

His words proved prophetic as Manila made an 180 degree turn as play opened in the third quarter.

Madyson Rounsaville’s offensive board and put back ignited a 14-0 run which erased a 14-8 deficit and put the Jr. Lady Lions up 22-14.

“We preach defense wins championships,” said Glenn of his squad which created seven second half turnovers and four steals. “Yes, 13-year-old girls love to score, love to have those points. Defense is the key though, getting those rebounds and keeping them off the boards. We knew that would be the difference in the second half.”

Indeed it was as Manila limited to Hoxie to just a single point in the third quarter which allowed the Jr. Lady Lions to extend that 22-14 lead to 28-15 by quarter’s end.

Hoxie did put up a 12-spot in the fourth quarter but too little, too late as Glenn’s team brought him his second district crown as head coach.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this season but we persevered,” said Glenn, “and wound up right where we wanted to be in this championship game. Hats off to our girls. I’m certainly blessed to have a group of girls who work very hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Jordan LaRose led MJHS with 14 points, including seven in the third quarter. Harleigh McGuire chipped in seven points, two assists and two steals. Rounsaville finished with seven points, too, while collecting five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Madison Light paced Hoxie with seven points and six rebounds and teammate Dialyla Davis scored six and had four steals. Maddox Orrick accounted for five points and Natalie Brand led the team with eight rebounds.