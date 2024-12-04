Junior Colts coast to 51-31 win

By BRAYDEN PARNELL

Sports Connection

WILSON - Rivercrest’s Junior Colts coasted to a 51-31 win against Walnut Ridge at Rivercrest on Tuesday. Lathan Bolden’s 18-point effort led all scorers. His game-high scoring was aided by Tray Buchanan’s 8 points and a 7-pt effort in the first half by Christian Nunn.

Rivercrest’s commitment on defense was staggering. In the first quarter, the guests were only able to muster 6 points. Jagger Brady accounted for 4 of those Walnut Ridge points. On the other end, the Colts were proficient. Bryson Newsom and TJ Hayes scored 4 points apiece, Nunn added a basket, and Bolden had 3. The Colts led 13-6 after a quarter played. The Bobcats couldn’t seem to shake it off, as they scored just 4 points in the following quarter. Rivercrest’s defense was everywhere- cutting off passing lanes and pressuring Walnut Ridge’s back-court. Bolden heated up, adding 6 more points during this time. Nunn scored inside and then stepped back behind the line for 3 more points. Rivercrest garnered 16 points, and by halftime the score was 29-10 in favor of the hosts.

After the slow start, Walnut Ridge gained some much-needed offense through Jasper Callahan. After getting a pair of shots to go in the first half, Callahan tallied 9 points in the third quarter. This fueled his team to its high-est-scoring quarter at 13 points, but it was exceeded by Rivercrest’s 14-point quarter. Rivercrest struck from deep twice in the quarter, through Newsom and Bolden. Bolden’s 7 third-quarter points led the way for the Colts, who went into the final 6 minutes leading 43-23.

Bolden added a final basket to his big night in the fourth quarter. He and the rest of the starters were relieved a few plays later, as Walnut Ridge reciprocated. The junior colts held on to win by the final 20-pt margin.