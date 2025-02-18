Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Jr. Boys First Round Recap

The opening round of the 3A-3 Conference Junior High Tournament featured Newport, Osceola, and Rivercrest securing victories. Standout performances included Eric Ross's 17 points for Newport and Jaylen Hatch's 14 for Osceola.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox

WILSON- Three Junior High boys games capped the opening round of the 3A-3 Conference Junior High Tournament at Rivercrest Gymnasium Monday.

The first game saw fourth seeded Newport defeat fifth seeded Walnut Ridge 52-36.

The Junior Greyhounds were paced by Eric Ross who had a game-high 17 points. RJ Hardaway had 10 points, while Rayshawn Rucker added nine points, La’Javion Williams and Tavinis Hardaway both chipped in eight points apiece.

The Junior Bobcats were led by Jasper Callahan’s 15 point effort. Jagger Brady added 10 points for Walnut Ridge.

Second seeded Osceola raced past seventh seeded Hoxie by a 54-15 count. Jaylen Hatch led the Junior Seminoles with 14 points. Fabiais Hughes added 13 points and Marvell Carr had 10 points. The Junior Mustangs were led by four points each from Braxton Poe and Layton Wheelis.

The final game of the night saw third seeded Rivercrest knock off sixth seeded Harrisburg 53-26. The Junior Colts were paced by Christian Nunn’s 15 point effort. Dion Spears added 12 points and Bryson Newson chipped in with 10 points.

Harrisburg was led by Judd Casebier’s nine points.

