Huge second half propels Lady Rebels past Mammoth

LAKE CITY - Riverside used a huge second half to roll past visiting Mammoth Spring Friday on Senior Night at Riverside High School.

The pesky Lady Bears made it tough on the Lady Rebels as they held them to six first quarter points while grabbing a 10-6 lead after one period. Riverside would get its offense out of neutral in the second quarter scoring 13 points to forge a 19-19 tie with the Lady Bears at the break.

The third quarter was the difference in this game as Riverside began to fire away as Riverside outscored Mammoth Spring 17-4 in the quarter. The Lady Rebels turned up the heat on defense and in turn their shots began to fall as they built a 36-23 lead after three quarters. Riverside would ring up 19 fourth quarter points to only seven for the visitors to set the final 25 point margin. Briley Travis, Carly Jo Womack and Brooklyn Berry combined to score 30 second half points to propel their team to the non-conference win.

Mammoth Spring (14-18) was paced by Molly Corbett’s 13 points. Bethany Robbins added nine points, while Peyton Flynn had four points and Jailee Tyson had three points.

Womack led the Lady Rebels (29-3) with a game-high 15 points. Berry added 14 points while Travis had 12 points (all in the second half). Ryley Eakins had six points, Mackey Morgan added five points, while Aren Vaughn had two points and Klaire Womack had 1 point for Riverside.