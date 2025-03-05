Top Menu Bar
SportsMarch 5, 2025

Harrisburg, Rivercrest girls seasons end

Harrisburg and Rivercrest girls' basketball teams were eliminated in the first round of the 3A Region 2 Tournament. Harrisburg lost 64-43 to Bergman, while Rivercrest fell 75-36 to Melbourne.

David Pierce avatar
David Pierce

MELBOURNE – The second- and third-seeded 3A-3 girls teams’ seasons have come to an end as both were eliminated from postseason play with losses in the opening round of the 3A Region 2 Tournament.

The Harrisburg Lady Hornets (17-10) were outscored 30-3 from the three-point line as Bergman defeated the district’s three seed, 64-43.

Similarly, Rivercrest (18-12) fell behind early as a result of six Melbourne threes and couldn’t catch up and wound up on the wrong side of a 75-36 result.

The Lady Hornets played within 10 points through two quarters and trailed 37-27 at halftime against the Lady Panthers, the two seed from 3A-2.

Bergman (27-10) outscored Harrisburg 27-16 in the second half as they pulled away behind the efforts of four players who reached double figures.

Jacey Halitzka and Makyna See tied for game-high honors with 16 each for the Lady Panthers. Abree Patton tallied 14 and Brinley Collins 10.

For Harrisburg, Liz Green scored 15 points, Cassie Carlson had 10 and Hannah Mross nine.

In day two action, Rivercrest proved little match for the Lady Katz (22-8) who scored all their points from beyond the arc in the opening period of play. That propelled them to an 18-6 lead and 3A-2 three-seed cruised from there on.

The Lady Colts, 3A-3 Conference and District runners up, managed just a total of three makes from behind the three-point line, while Melbourne rode that first quarter momentum to a total of 15 three-pointers – 14 coming in the first three quarters.

The Lady Katz led 43-19 at the break and 67-28 after three periods of play.

Dee Dee Burks finished here Rivercrest career with 20 points, while senior teammate Jalexia Young contributed three. Freshman Rondaisha Booker tallied four points.

Four Melbourne players reached double digits in scoring with Kayln Caraway topping her teammates with 19. Carma Byram added 18, Kallie Thornton 13 and Kylea Morgan 10.

