SportsMarch 4, 2025

Gosnell Schools unveil plaque for new indoor facility

Gosnell Schools have unveiled a new state-of-the-art indoor facility for their baseball and softball programs, hailed as the best in Arkansas. The facility aims to boost the Pirates' and Lady Pirates' performance.

The Gosnell School Board joins the Pirate baseball team at the unveiling of the plaque.
Len Whitehead discusses the indoor facility.
Connor Whitehead thanks the school board on behalf of the team. (Photo By Joseph Fondren)
GOSNELL— Members of the Gosnell School Board had their first chance to look at the newly completed indoor facilities for the Pirates/ Lady Pirates baseball and softball programs located behind the Lady Pirates softball field.

Gosnell Superintendent Len Whitehead expressed his belief that the new facility is the best in the state.

“This is the best indoor batting practice facility. I’ve not seen one anywhere in the state and (the Gosnell School Board) made it possible,” said Whitehead.

The Pirates were in attendance Tuesday night, as the Lady Pirates were on the road playing in a benefit game to begin their 2025 season.

Pirates head coach Aaron Coots thanked the school board.

“Appreciate it guys. Thank you for all the support,” said Coots. “It’s the best facilities around to continue to grow the program. Grow these guys each and every day. So from me, Coach (Spencer) Apel and the guys we say thank you very much.”

Senior second baseman Connor Whitehead explained that the Pirates have used the facility nearly every day and have already seen improvements.

“We use this facility pretty much every day and I think it has made us a lot better already. As we have already been using it. I just want to say thanks to all of you guys that helped out,” explained Connor Whitehead.

The Pirates look to make another deep post-season run in Class 4A after winning the 3A State Championship in 2024. The Lady Pirates hope to make another run at a state title after competing in the Class 3A State tournament in 2024.

