Gosnell run rules Colts behind Perkins strong outing

GOSNELL – Chase Perkins pitching a five-inning complete game as his Gosnell Pirates picked up an 11-1 win over rival Rivercrest Friday.

It was the Pirates (1-1) fourth win in the past five games against the Colts (0-2) with the only loss coming in the 3A-3 District championship game last season.

Perkins was masterful allowing just the one unearned run on a passed ball in the second inning. Otherwise, he scattered three hits over the five innings, set down 11 Colt batters on strikes as he faced just 20 batters.

Meanwhile, Perkins got all the run support he needed with a four-spot in the first but the offense continued to churn out scores with at least one run in each of the five innings but one. The five-run fifth ended the game with the 10-run rule taking effect.

Eight of the nine Pirates in the lineup collected hits and all but one scored a run. Easton Dickson led the way with three hits in his three at-bats. He drove in three runs and scored two. Chad Stewart had two hits and two RBI, including an inside-the-park home run in the Pirates half of the second. A.J. Rocha and Grant Glintborg also had a pair hits with Rocha also driving in a run. Perkins, Connor Whitehead and Ashton Suthern each added a hit.

Keiran Morris, Jaxon Kilburn and Kayden Schwantz accounted for Rivercrest’s three hits with Schwantz scoring the only run on a passed ball in the second inning.

Joe Louis Ralph was saddled with the loss pitching two innings allowing five runs on five hits. He fanned four. Younger brother Jayden Ralph worked the final three innings allowing six runs on eight hits.

McCrory 3, Rivercrest 2

The Colts loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t get the tying or winning runs across and fell in their season opener to the Jaguars.

Down 3-1 entering the inning, Kayden Schwantz and Brennan Dawson had back-to-back base hits with one out.

The Jaguars Caden Ayers then hit Aden Lucius with a pitch filling the bases.

Ayers fanned a Lexx Latham before hitting Jayden Ralph with a pitch which forced in Schwantz with the Colts second run.

The Jaguars pitcher then struck out Morris to end the game.

Will Rushing was the pitcher of record for McCrory pitching six innings of four-hit baseball while striking out 12.

Jaxson Kilburn started the game for Rivercrest pitching two innings and allowing two runs. Joe Louis Ralph relieved and pitched two innings of shutout baseball and brother Jayden capped off the game with two innings of work. The three Colt pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Morris collected two hits in four at-bats for Rivercrest.