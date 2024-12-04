Gosnell defeats Pocahontas in double overtime thriller

GOSNELL- Gosnell got a pair of free throws from Jai Jacobs with 3.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to propel the Pirates to a 69-68 conference win over Pocahontas on Homecoming night. Coach Deantra Scott’s Gosnell senior boys needed a win after opening 3-4A play with narrow losses at Highland and at home against Westside. Jacobs play came seconds after Pocahontas had taken a 68-67 lead on Tid Kios’ wing three with 13.4 seconds to play.

“That was huge,” said Scott, whose team improved to 1-2 in conference action and 7-12 overall in his first season as head coach of his alma mater.

Gosnell got an early lead on a free throw by Grant Glintborg who hit one of two attempts to make it 3-2. After Pocahontas retook the lead, Glintborg hit a corner three-ball to make it 6-4. After the Redskins tied the game at 6-6, Lamon Aldrudge scored inside to make it 8-6 and Glintborg followed with a layup to make it 10-6.

Pocahontas would tie the game at 10-10, but Kerrion Terry would bury a right-wing three-ball and a bucket by Marcus Anderson would make it 15-10. Following a Pocahontas bucket, Terry would make yet another three-ball to give the Pirates an 18-12 advantage. Anderson would make it 20-12 Pi-rates after one period with a bucket in the paint.

Gosnell would go up 11 points on a three by Anderson to make it 23-12. Following a Redskins free throw, Vanterrues Lucas scored on the block to make it 25-13 Pirates. Back to back Pocahontas buckets would cut the Gosnell lead to 25-17, before Glintborg would bury a long three-pointer to make it 28-17. The Redskins would rattle off eight unanswered points to get within three (28-25) before Lucas second basket in the paint made it 30-25 Gosnell. However, Pocahontas would go on a 10-0 run to close the half to take a 35-30 lead to the locker room.

The Pirates would begin the second half with some inspired play as they went on a 9-0 run to take a 39-35 lead. Aldrudge began the run with a pair of free throws, while Glintborg scored back to back buckets to give Gosnell the lead at 36-35. An old fashioned three-point play by Terry gave the Pirates a four point advantage. Pocahontas would stop the run with a basket by Payne Swann to make it 39-37. Baskets by Anderson and Jacobs would give the Pirates a 43-37 lead. Pocahontas would then go on a 7-0 run to take the lead on a basket by Snow to make it 44-43. Anderson would then score a buzzer beater inside to make it 45-44 Gosnell after three quarters of play.

The Redskins would, however, retake the lead with a long three-ball by Jaxson Woods to make it 47-45. Aldrudge would score in the paint for the Pirates to make it 47-46. Woods would strike again with another long three to make it 50-46 Pocahontas. A 4-0 Pirates run would tie the game on a bucket by Aldrudge with 5:51 to play.

The Redskins would grab the lead back on a three by Kios to make it 53-50. The Pirates would go on a 6-0 run as Anderson and Aldrudge scored to make it 56-53.

The Pirates Terry would be whistled for a technical foul with 2:11 to play but Pirates DJ Coffey would only be able to convert one of the two free tosses to make it a 56-54 game. Coffey would tie the game at 56-56 with 1:52 remaining in regulation. Pocahontas Kios would give his team the lead with a bucket but Gosnell would tie it on a basket by Terry to send the game to overtime tied at 58.

Gosnell would score the first two points of the first extra period on free throws by Anderson. Anderson then nailed a long three-pointer to make it 63-58, Coffey would hit a three for the Pirates and then con-vert one of two free throws to make it a 63-62 game.

Aldrudge would score for the Pirates to make it 65-62 only to see Coffey drain a three-ball with 1:07 to play to tie the game at 65. Neither team would be able to score the rest of the overtime period so the game went to another extra period.

In the second overtime, Anderson would give the Pirates the lead with a pair of made free throws with 3:39 to play. Both teams would miss chances to tie or stretch their lead until Kios three-ball in the final 20 seconds, which lead to Jacobs game winning free throws.

Pocahontas 10-9 over-all, 0-3 in Conference 3-4A, was led by Swann’s 19 points. Coffey added 17 points, Kios had 16 points, while Jared Mitchell added 10 points and Woods had six points.

Anderson led the Pirates with a game-high 22 points. Aldrudge added 15 points, Glintborg had 13 points and Terry added 11 points. Jacobs and Lucas both scored four points for the Pirates.

Both teams continued league play Tuesday when the Redskins hosted Blytheville and the Pirates hosted first place Brook-land (11-10, 3-0).