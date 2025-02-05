Gosnell 7th Grade boys defeat Pocahontas

Gosnell’s 7th grade boys team got a huge performance from Echols, who scored 23 of his teams 34 points as the Pirates defeated Pocahontas 34-19 Friday at Gosnell. Davis added seven points and Jacobs had four for Gosnell which trailed early 5-2 before going on a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. Gosnell closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a 19-7 lead at the half as Echols scored 16 points. Pocahontas would get as close as 10 points twice in the second half before Gosnell closed with a 7-2 run to post the final 15 point margin. (Photo By Sandra Brand)