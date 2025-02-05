Top Menu Bar
Gosnell 7th Grade boys defeat Pocahontas

Gosnell’s 7th grade boys team got a huge performance from Echols, who scored 23 of his teams 34 points as the Pirates defeated Pocahontas 34-19 Friday at Gosnell. Davis added seven points and Jacobs had four for Gosnell which trailed early 5-2 before going on a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. Gosnell closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a 19-7 lead at the half as Echols scored 16 points. Pocahontas would get as close as 10 points twice in the second half before Gosnell closed with a 7-2 run to post the final 15 point margin. (Photo By Sandra Brand)

Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
Lady Lions lock down Rivercrest
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
Senior Lions edge Colts in thriller
