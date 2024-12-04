Falcons defeat Tigers

ARMOREL— The highly ranked Crowley’s Ridge Academy Falcons defeated the host Armorel Tigers, 56-46, Thursday night in their 1A-3 conference matchup.

The Falcons, ranked second in Class 1A in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll, led 18-11 after the first quarter and held an 11-point lead (33-22) at the half.

Armorel outscored the Falcons in the second half 24-23.

AHS was led offensively by Ben Braswell with 16-points. Braylen Williams chipped in 12-points and senior big man Jackson Welch added 10-points.

The Junior Tigers were victorious, 40-26, in their 1A-3 junior high matchup against CRA.

AJHS led 23-13 at the halfway mark.

Easton Welch led the Tigers offensively with 13-points.

The Tigers and Junior Tigers traveled to Senath-Hornersville Friday night to play the Lions. Results were unavailable at press time.