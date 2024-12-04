Top Menu Bar
SportsMarch 12, 2025

EPC Warriors advance to second round

EPC Warriors edge out Ozark Catholic Academy 64-57, advancing to the 2-A State Tournament's second round. A balanced scoring effort overcame Shep Newcomb's 32-point performance for the Griffins.

Brayden Parnell avatar
Brayden Parnell
East Poinsett County guard Tyrus Reel soars for two during the Warriors win over Ozark Catholic.
East Poinsett County guard Tyrus Reel soars for two during the Warriors win over Ozark Catholic.
Jacob Gaines defends Ozark Catholic guard Shep Newcomb. Newcomb was hard to slow down as he poured in a game-high 32 points in the loss to the Warriors.
Jacob Gaines defends Ozark Catholic guard Shep Newcomb. Newcomb was hard to slow down as he poured in a game-high 32 points in the loss to the Warriors.
EPCs Jacob Gaines looks to make his move to the basket. Gaines and his Warrior teammates got the W to advance. (Photos by Brayden Parnell)
EPCs Jacob Gaines looks to make his move to the basket. Gaines and his Warrior teammates got the W to advance. (Photos by Brayden Parnell)
EPC big man Doug Reel passes the ball over an Ozark Catholic defender. EPC defeated the Griffins 64-57.
EPC big man Doug Reel passes the ball over an Ozark Catholic defender. EPC defeated the Griffins 64-57.
Sophomore guard Quincy Perry fires a long shot during the Warriors win over Ozark Catholic during the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Cedar Ridge.
Sophomore guard Quincy Perry fires a long shot during the Warriors win over Ozark Catholic during the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Cedar Ridge.

NEWARK - EPC advanced to the second round of the 2-A State Tournament after a hard-fought win against Ozark Catholic Academy at Reaves Arena on Wednesday. The Warriors slid past the Griffins, with the final score 64-57. The victory required a well-rounded team effort to stave off Shep Newcomb’s stellar night, as he posted 32 points. Simeon Spencer was right behind him with 21 points as the pair combined for all but 4 of the team’s points. Meanwhile, the Warriors saw 4 players reach double figures. Quincy Perry provided a team-high 15 points. Tyrus Reel tallied 14 points. Ashton Reel and Jacob Gaines each posted 13 points.

The play of Newcomb and Spencer helped the Griffins jump out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter. Newcomb picked apart the defense, scoring a spinning layup to get his team on the board. He then found Spencer open in the paint on the next two possessions. Capitalizing on the defense’s response to close down the paint, Newcomb and Spencer substituted the pick and roll for a pick and pop play, as Spencer stretched the floor with a long jumper just inside the arc. The Warriors gained some footing back into the contest when they closed the quarter with a 6-0 run. Perry scored on the fastbreak, Tyrus Reel knocked down a 15-footer, and Ashton Reel beat the first quarter buzzer with a successful tip-in. The Warriors fought back to end the quarter narrowly trailing 13-12.

The Warriors took back control in the second quarter. Ashton Reel gave EPC the lead when he used the glass to avoid Spencer’s attempt to block his shot. Doug Reel scored on an open look inside, Tyrus Reel made a layup. The stretch gave the Warriors a 23-17 lead and forced a timeout from the Griffins halfway through the second quarter. Out of the timeout, EPC converted on a pair of 3s hit by Tyrus Reel and Perry. Six different Warriors players contributed points in their 21-point second quarter which sent them into halftime leading 33-28 despite Newcomb’s 16 first-half points.

The second half commenced just as competitively. Both teams had to earn a basket, as the scoreline remained the same through the first couple of minutes. Perry hit his second 3 of the night to force a Griffins timeout. Spencer then scored inside over Gaines, who took it right back to them by returning fire with a 3 on the next possession. His shot made it 42-34. Spencer was undeterred and scored another layup using his size advantage on Gaines, who showed resilience on the other end again as he scored on the next two possessions. Gaines matched Spencer’s third-quarter production with 7 points and the Warriors led 48-41 going into the fourth quarter.

EPC began the fourth quarter struggling to score. Through the first 2 minutes, they were held scoreless, which allowed Ozark Catholic Academy to tie it up. Perry was there to collect a miss and put it back up, ending the drought. With just over 2 minutes remaining and a 4-point lead, Gaines took it inside and scored. Newcomb dribbled into a 3-pt shot which brought the game within 3 points, but EPC managed to break the ensuing full-court press and score through Tyrus Reel. With a 5 point lead and time closing down, EPC put the game away at the free throw line to win by the final seven-point margin.

EPC Head Coach JeMarcus Thaxton knows what it takes to get his team ready for those sorts of moments. “We treat every game like it’s a big game. Whether it’s the regular season or the state tournament, we make every game count and we prepare the same for each game. That dedication allows us to battle back from a rough start. Whenever we face moments like this, we’re able to play our game the way we’d play any other time.”

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 12
Riverside Lady Rebels blitz through first round
SportsMar. 12
Armorel thumps Osceola in season opener
SportsMar. 12
Blytheville squads see season end
SportsMar. 12
Lady Lions season ends in quarterfinals
Related
Tigers defeat Blue Devils in extra innings
SportsMar. 12
Tigers defeat Blue Devils in extra innings
McHan pitches no hitter in Lady Pirates first win 
SportsMar. 12
McHan pitches no hitter in Lady Pirates first win 
Hurler Moore fans 13 in Lions win
SportsMar. 12
Hurler Moore fans 13 in Lions win
Gosnell run rules Colts behind Perkins strong outing
SportsMar. 12
Gosnell run rules Colts behind Perkins strong outing
Morris tosses no-hitter against Bay in season opener
SportsMar. 12
Morris tosses no-hitter against Bay in season opener
Lady Indians fall to Jasper at 1A state tournament
SportsMar. 12
Lady Indians fall to Jasper at 1A state tournament
BIC suffers devastating loss against Quitman
SportsMar. 12
BIC suffers devastating loss against Quitman
Lady Warriors fall to Cutter Morning Star
SportsMar. 12
Lady Warriors fall to Cutter Morning Star
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy