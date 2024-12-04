EPC Warriors advance to second round

NEWARK - EPC advanced to the second round of the 2-A State Tournament after a hard-fought win against Ozark Catholic Academy at Reaves Arena on Wednesday. The Warriors slid past the Griffins, with the final score 64-57. The victory required a well-rounded team effort to stave off Shep Newcomb’s stellar night, as he posted 32 points. Simeon Spencer was right behind him with 21 points as the pair combined for all but 4 of the team’s points. Meanwhile, the Warriors saw 4 players reach double figures. Quincy Perry provided a team-high 15 points. Tyrus Reel tallied 14 points. Ashton Reel and Jacob Gaines each posted 13 points.

The play of Newcomb and Spencer helped the Griffins jump out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter. Newcomb picked apart the defense, scoring a spinning layup to get his team on the board. He then found Spencer open in the paint on the next two possessions. Capitalizing on the defense’s response to close down the paint, Newcomb and Spencer substituted the pick and roll for a pick and pop play, as Spencer stretched the floor with a long jumper just inside the arc. The Warriors gained some footing back into the contest when they closed the quarter with a 6-0 run. Perry scored on the fastbreak, Tyrus Reel knocked down a 15-footer, and Ashton Reel beat the first quarter buzzer with a successful tip-in. The Warriors fought back to end the quarter narrowly trailing 13-12.

The Warriors took back control in the second quarter. Ashton Reel gave EPC the lead when he used the glass to avoid Spencer’s attempt to block his shot. Doug Reel scored on an open look inside, Tyrus Reel made a layup. The stretch gave the Warriors a 23-17 lead and forced a timeout from the Griffins halfway through the second quarter. Out of the timeout, EPC converted on a pair of 3s hit by Tyrus Reel and Perry. Six different Warriors players contributed points in their 21-point second quarter which sent them into halftime leading 33-28 despite Newcomb’s 16 first-half points.

The second half commenced just as competitively. Both teams had to earn a basket, as the scoreline remained the same through the first couple of minutes. Perry hit his second 3 of the night to force a Griffins timeout. Spencer then scored inside over Gaines, who took it right back to them by returning fire with a 3 on the next possession. His shot made it 42-34. Spencer was undeterred and scored another layup using his size advantage on Gaines, who showed resilience on the other end again as he scored on the next two possessions. Gaines matched Spencer’s third-quarter production with 7 points and the Warriors led 48-41 going into the fourth quarter.

EPC began the fourth quarter struggling to score. Through the first 2 minutes, they were held scoreless, which allowed Ozark Catholic Academy to tie it up. Perry was there to collect a miss and put it back up, ending the drought. With just over 2 minutes remaining and a 4-point lead, Gaines took it inside and scored. Newcomb dribbled into a 3-pt shot which brought the game within 3 points, but EPC managed to break the ensuing full-court press and score through Tyrus Reel. With a 5 point lead and time closing down, EPC put the game away at the free throw line to win by the final seven-point margin.

EPC Head Coach JeMarcus Thaxton knows what it takes to get his team ready for those sorts of moments. “We treat every game like it’s a big game. Whether it’s the regular season or the state tournament, we make every game count and we prepare the same for each game. That dedication allows us to battle back from a rough start. Whenever we face moments like this, we’re able to play our game the way we’d play any other time.”