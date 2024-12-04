EPC Ladies advance to second round with 61-42 win

NEWARK - The EPC Lady Warriors advanced into the second round after defeating Acorn 61-42 at Reaves Arena on Wednesday. JaLyn Constant spear-headed the Warriors win with 20 points. Riley Ashcraft backed her performance with 13 points in her own right. Allison Gaines recorded double-figure scoring with 11 points. Their efforts were critical, as they helped EPC hold onto their halftime lead and overcome Chanity Hall’s 19 point-performance for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Warriors rolled into a hot start, as JaLyn Constant spotted up in the corner for a 3 on the opening possession. Hall came back and scored inside, but EPC Junior Kelly Ashcraft scored in the post on the next trip down, sparking the beginning of a 9-0 run. Riley Ashcraft let it fly from the wing and scored from deep. Gaines found her a few possessions later open in the corner and her second successful triple gave EPC a 12-2 lead. Dollar ended the run by gliding through the lane and finishing near the rim. Her score began a short-lived 6-0 run before Kylee Henderson found space to hit a 3. EPC led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Warriors pulled closer after back-to-back scores made it 17-14. Then, Henderson delivered a pocket pass between a pair of Acorn defenders and Riley Ashcraft scored on the low block. EPC’s offense got back on track, as they hit thrice from deep late in the half. Madison Thomas delivered one of them, scoring 5 points in the second quarter. Constant was responsible for the other two, as she led the way with 6 points in the quarter. The Lady Tigers scored the final basket of the half when KaitLynn Ledbetter ripped the ball away in the back court leading to an easy layup. Her score marked 13 team points in the second quarter, but could only pull the Lady Tigers as close as 31-21 going into the second half.

EPC stretched their lead to 14 points halfway through the third quarter, but Acorn refused to surrender. Hall drove baseline and scored at the basket before Ledbetter recorded her third steal, ripping it away again in the backcourt for another open layup. Hall took charge inside, drawing fouls and scoring efficiently in the post. She scored 12 of Acorn’s 14 third-quarter points, as they outscored EPC’s 12 points in the period. The Lady Warriors held a 43-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The ball movement of EPC shined in the fourth quarter, as 5 different Warriors contributed scoring in an 18-point fourth quarter. They ran an effective play as Kylee Harston passed out of the post to hit Constant on the wing. Her 3 made it 48-41 with just over 5 minutes to play. The Lady Tigers scored a point at the line, but couldn’t score again. EPC kept their foot on the gas, as Constant hit her fifth 3-pt shot and Riley Ashcraft hit her third. Gaines scored 4 points in the final period. Kelly Ashcraft and Zaniya Shepherd scored 2 points each as EPC cruised into the second round with the 19-point win.

Lady Warriors Head Coach Spencer Harston credited his team’s willingness to make the extra pass. “In the first half, we had a few girls in double figures supplying most of the offense. Our ball movement was good in the first half, but in the second half, I really emphasized continuing to make the extra pass. If you’re open, defense is usually closing out on you. So, if you make that extra pass, you can turn down a good shot for a great shot. That’s how we got everyone involved, because we moved the ball.”