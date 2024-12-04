EPC falls to Tuckerman in regional tournament

In a back and forth game, EPC (22-8) was outscored 9-5 in the last minute of the game to fall to Tuckerman 56-52 in the boys’ consolation game of the 2A North Regional Tournament this past Saturday in Lake City. The Warriors will open play with Ozark Catholic (35-4) in the 2A State Tournament being played at Cedar Ridge.

Quincy Perry hit two free throws and scored a basket in the paint to give EPC the early 4-0 lead before Tuckerman canned a three-pointer making it 4-3. Perry scored again in the paint only to see the Bulldogs get back to back baskets to take a 7-6 lead with 4:04 left. Tyrus Reel hit a jumper, Tuckerman scored down low before the Warriors got a jumper from Tyrus Reel and a basket inside from Jacob Gaines to give EPC a 12-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Gaines scored baskets around a Tuckerman bucket to make it 16-11 EPC before the Bulldogs canned a three-pointer to make it 16-14. Gaines scored down low, Tuckerman canned another three-ball before Ashton Reel scored in the paint to make it 20-17 EPC. The Bulldogs cut it to 20-19, then Tyrus Reel got a steal and layup only to see Tuckerman drill a three-pointer to make it 22-22 at halftime.

EPC opened the third quarter with Gaines making one of three free throws Gaines after being fouled attempting a three-point shot. Perry scored inside to make it 25-22 Warriors. Tuckerman tied the game with one of two free throws and a fast break layup, before EPC went on a 7-0 run. Which began with a basket inside from Gaines. Tyrus Reel hit one of two free throws and Gaines scored back to back baskets to push their lead to 32-25 with 2:08 left. The Bulldogs hit a three-pointer and scored off a steal to make it 32-30 before EPC got one of two free throws and triple twine from Perry to make the score 36-30. The Bulldogs hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 36-33 at the end of three quarters.

Tuckerman tied the game at 36-36 with a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter, then Perry’s jumper made it 38-36 EPC. Tuckerman tied the game at 38-38 with a jumper, Gaines hit a jumper in the lane to give EPC a 40-38 lead before a basket inside from the Bulldogs made the score 40-40 with 3:59 left. Ashton Reel scored inside to give the Warriors a 42-40 lead only to see Tuckerman score inside and then drill a three-ball to make it 45-42 Bulldogs. Tyrus Reel tied the game at 45-45 with a three-pointer and teammate A.J. Johnson scored inside making it 47-45. Tuckerman hit a jumper to tie the game at 47-47. Gaines hit two free throws making it 49-47 before the Bulldogs hit a three-pointer and two free throws making it 52-49 Bulldogs with 20 seconds left. Tyrus Reel hit one of two free throws but the Bulldogs hit two free throws making it 54-50 with 10 seconds left. Tyrus Reel hit two more free throws but Tuckerman hit two free throws to set the final score.

“Thankful we got the opportunity to play today. We just gave them (Tuckerman) the shots at the wrong time of the game today,” EPC head coach JeMarcus Thaxton said after the game. “Just a few small mistakes down the end were costly for us,” Thaxton added.

Tyrus Reel led EPC three players in double figures with 19 points while Gaines and Perry scored 13 points each. Ashton Reel added four points, while Johnson and Doug Reel scored two points and one point respectively for the Warriors.