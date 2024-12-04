EPC defeats Junction City, 51-48

NEWARK - The EPC Warriors advanced to the 2-A State Tournament Final after defeating Junction City 51-48 at Reaves Arena on Friday. The Warriors held the lead through most of the game thanks to Quincy Perry’s team-high 15 points. Perry scored 12 of those points in the second half. Jacob Gaines and Tyrus Reel supplemented 9 points each. Their production helped EPC overcome Shaka Larry’s game-high 23 points. Cedric Jackson was behind him with 14 points, as the duo combined for all but 11 of Junction City’s points. EPC moved into the final game off the back of a close win in which 8 different Warriors scored.

The contest opened with both teams playing gritty defense. Ashton Reel broke the deadlock two minutes into the quarter when he scored under the basket. Taylen Owens came right back down and scored inside, but then EPC’s defense tightened up and went on a 7-0 run. Tyrus Reel assisted Ashton Reel who found some space in the low post to score. Junction City called timeout to try and end the drought, but they could only manage just 5 more points for the rest of the quarter. Larry checked into the game late in the first period and was responsible for 4 of those 5 points. EPC carried a 12-7 lead with them into the second quarter.

After taking the lid off the basket, EPC recuperated in the second. Gaines drove left, took the contact, and scored. He converted the 3-point play at the line. On the next possession, The Dragons trapped Gaines. He delivered a cross-court pass out of the double team, and the defense could not recover to contest Tyrus Reel’s shot in the corner. Reel received a pass on the fastbreak seconds later and scored at the rim. The Warriors now led 20-9. EPC scored from deep once more in the quarter through Jamaure Young, but Larry kept Junction City afloat with his aggressive drives to the basket. He scored 6 points in the quarter and helped bring the deficit within single digits before the break, as EPC led 27-20 at halftime.

Junction City pulled as close as 3 points away from EPC on multiple occasions in the third period, but never took the lead. Perry shone in the second half. He started off his 8-point quarter by burying a corner 3 on Tyrus Reel’s assist. Then on the next play, he waved off a screen from Doug Reel and blew by his man to score. His confidence growing, he took matters into his own hands late in the quarter when he went right at the defense and scored through the foul. The Dragons scored on the final possession of the period, but EPC still held a 37-33 lead with one quarter left.

The Dragons spent the rest of the game trailing, as the score was 45-37 with around 3 minutes left to play. Larry fought hard to try and pull his team back, taking it the length of the court and scoring an acrobatic layup to make it 48-44 with less than a minute left. AJ Johnson came up with the game-sealing steal with 20 seconds left, as EPC pushed past Junction City and into the final against Cedar Ridge.

Perry was awarded player of the game recognition, as his timely shots kept the Warriors in control. He spoke on the uptick in his production during the second half. “I’m a shooter. Sometimes, I just need to see the ball go in and then that gives me the confidence to keep taking the shot when it’s there.” Perry felt his team could raise their level in the final, and would need to in order to win. “I know we need to make more free throws. We’re confident going into the matchup, but we know we can execute better than we did tonight.”