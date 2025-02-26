EPC cruises to district tournament title

EPC (21-6) opened up a 15-4 lead over Rector (19-14) after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 58-30 win to claim the 2A-3 district tournament title Monday in Rector. Both teams will play in the 2A-2 regional tournament this week in Lake City as the Warriors will face Sloan-Hendrix and Rector will play Tuckerman.

Doug Reel got EPC on the board first with a basket inside to make it 2-0 as the Cougars answered with a basket down low to tie the game at 2-2. The Warriors reeled off the next eight points as Quincy Perry canned a three-pointer and Tyrus Reel hit one of two free throws. Perry connected on a jumper before Tyrus Reel scored off the fast break making it 10-2 Warriors with 3:12 left. Rector’s jumper made it 10-4, but EPC got a jumper from Jamaure Young and a three-pointer from Perry to make the score 15-4 after one quarter.

Ashton Reel scored in the paint for EPC before the Cougars answered with an inside basket to make it 17-6 Warriors early in the second quarter. Tyrus Reel got a steal and layup and Jacob Gaines got a stick back basket to make it 21-6 EPC. Rector scored down low and hit one of two free throws to make it 21-9 Warriors with 4:42 left before halftime. Ashton Reel scored in the paint for EPC, the Cougars got a basket inside before Gaines converted an old-school three-point play and hit a jumper in the lane to make it 28-11 EPC. Back to back baskets by Rector cut the lead to 28-15 but Gaines hit another jumper in the lane making it 30-15 Warriors. The Cougars canned a three-pointer and Gaines hit one of two free throws for EPC to make the halftime score 31-18.

Rector opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 31-24 only to see the Warriors end the quarter with a 12-0 run. EPCs Ashton Reel converted an old-fashioned three-point play, Gaines hit a jumper in the lane, and Perry connected on two free throws. Gaines scored the last five points with a jumper, a steal and layup and one of two free throws to make it 43-24 EPC after three quarters of play.

Back to back baskets from Gaines and Tyrus Reel pushed the EPC lead to 47-24 early in the fourth quarter. Rector scored down low to make it 47-26 before the Warriors scored the next nine points. Perry began the run hitting two free throws, Tyrus Reel scored off the fast break, Perry hit two more free throws and Drake Williams hit triple twine to make the score 56-26 with 4:38 left which set the “sportsmanship clock” in motion. The Cougars hit a jumper, Williams hit a jumper in the lane for EPC and Rector got a stick back making the final score 58-30 EPC.

“Great win with great energy, they guys played well and played together. Just one step in the right direction,” EPC head coach JeMarcus Thaxton said after the game. “Tonight was a big confidence booster as we accomplished one of our things to do this season. We don’t play toward the goal, we play to the standard and tonight they played up to the standard,” Thaxton added.

Gaines led EPC with 19 points on the night while Perry finished with 14 points. Tyrus Reel tossed in nine points, Ashton Reel added seven points, while Doug Reel and Young scored two points each for the Warriors.