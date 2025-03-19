EPC beats Tuckerman for back-to-back state title wins

Ashton Reel poured in 18 points to lead EPC (26-8) to a 43-30 win over Tuckerman to win the Class 2A State Basketball Championship for the second year in a row Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Tuckerman got on the board first with a basket inside before Doug Reel scored inside for the Warriors to tie the game at 2-2. The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 7-2 before Ashton Reel hit triple twine to make it 7-5 Tuckerman with 4:35 left. The Bulldogs scored down low before Ashton Reel scored back-to-back baskets in the paint making the score 9-9. Tuckerman scored down low but EPC answered with a basket inside from Ashton Reel and a three-ball from Tyrus Reel to make it 14-11 Warriors. The Bulldogs added a basket to make it 14-13 EPC at the end of one quarter.

In the second quarter Ashton Reel stuck back a rebound and hit one of two free throws around a Tuckerman basket to make the score 17-15 Warriors. The Bulldogs hit a jumper to tie it at 17-17 only to see the Warriors end the quarter on an 8-0 run. Quincy Perry scored in the paint, Jacob Gaines hit back-to- back jumpers in the lane and Tyrus Reel got a steal and layup to give EPC a 25-17 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs scored inside to cut the EPC lead to 25-19 early in the third quarter. But Doug Reel and Tyrus Reel scored back-to- back baskets down low to give EPC a double digit lead of 29-19 with 2:08 left. Tuckerman hit one of two free throws but Gaines answered hitting two free throws to make it 31-20 EPC at the end of three quarters of play.

Tyrus Reel scored down low and hit one of two free throws to push the lead to 35-20 before the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to cut the Warriors lead to 35-26.

EPC’s Ashton Reel scored in the paint, Tuckerman scored down low and Ashton Reel scored in the paint again for EPC making it 39-27 Warriors with 2:32 left in the game. The Bulldogs scored inside, but Perry and Ashton Reel scored back to back baskets down low before Tuckerman hit one of two free throws to set the final score of 43-30.

“The team did an amazing job today. We didn’t have a great offensive performance, but we had some key guys step up for us,” said Warriors head coach JeMarcus Thaxton. “Having a late start to basketball due to the success of the football team, I think our conference slate prepared us for the run we had.”

“Ashton (Reel) had a big game offensively for us and Tyrus (Reel) pulled down nine rebounds, an area he usually doesn’t do well in. Just shows that it was a whole team effort to get the job done today,” Thaxton added.

“It’s a blessing for this team to be mentioned with the teams of the past that have brought home trophies from the state tournament. Those groups had some amazing talent and had multiple Division I athletes,” Thaxton said. “This group is all of one accord. They fight for each other and they play for each other. Just to have the opportunity to be back here is a blessing in itself. To pull off another win, it’s even more a testament to their hard work, Thaxton added.

Tyrus Reel added 11 points, Gaines tossed in six points, while Doug Reel and Perry scored four points each for the Warriors who finished the season 26-8.