Earle sweeps Armorel in 1A-3 matchup

Earle Bulldogs 72,

Armorel Tigers 48

ARMOREL— The Armorel Tigers started hot Tuesday night again 1A-3 foe the Earle Bulldogs; however, a rough second quarter doomed the Tigers and the Bulldogs remained in first place in the 1A-3 conference with a 72-48 victory.

Armorel ( 7-20, 3-7) led the Bulldogs 16-14 after the first quarter but Earle couldn’t miss a shot in the second quarter outscoring the Tigers 24-7 to lead 38-23 at the half.

The Bulldogs ( 13-2, 9-1) outscored AHS 34-25 in the second half.

Earle was led offensively by Taron Hurst with a game-high 30 points. Clifton Wren chipped in 13 points and Antonius Dorsey added 12 points in the victory.

Tigers junior guard Ben Braswell led the Tigers with 14 points, and senior big man Jackson Welch chipped in 11 points.

***

Earle Lady Bulldogs 79, Armorel

Lady Tigers 34

ARMOREL— The Earle Lady Bulldogs led early and never gave the lead-up as they remained undefeated in the 1A-3 conference play the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Armorel Lady Tigers 79-34.

Earle (19-5, 9-0) led 16-7 after the first quarter and 32-18 at the half.

Armorel (6-17, 1-6) came out of the half hoping to turn things around, but EHS outscored the Tigers 28-10 in the third quarter to lead 60-28.

Junior guard Jada Maples led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Madison Dunn chipped in 18 points, and sophomore journey Jefferson added 12 points.

The Lady Tigers were led offensively by sophomore guard Skylar Ashmore with 15 points, all through the three-pointer. Senior Emily Lloyd chipped in eight points.

***

Earle Junior Lady Bulldogs 31, Armorel Junior Lady Tigers 23

ARMOREL— The Earle Junior Lady Bulldogs defeated the Armorel Junior Lady Tigers in the closest matchup of Tuesday’s 1A-3 bout where EJHS ended with a 31-23 victory.

EJHS held the Junior Lady Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, leading 5-0, however, the two teams both scored 10 in the second quarter giving Earle a 15-10 lead at the half.

AJHS dominated the third quarter to lead 22-19 heading into the final quarter; however, the EJHS returned the favor in the final quarter outscoring the Junior Lady Tigers 12-1.

Bry’nia Harris led the way for the Junior Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 19 points.

The Junior Lady Tigers were led offensively by Chasley Pickens with eight points. Maddie Moore chipped in seven points.

***

Earle Junior Bulldogs 59, Armorel Junior Tigers 32

ARMOREL— The Armorel Junior Tigers and Earle Junior Bulldogs went back and forth for a large portion of the first quarter before turnovers by the Junior Tigers led to easy buckets for the Junior Bulldogs to pull away and win 59-32.

The game was tied with eight points apiece early on; However, the turnovers and easy buckets put the Junior Tigers in a hole that they never could claw back from as they trailed 17-9 after the first quarter.

EJHS led 30-18 at the half.

The Junior Bulldogs were led offensively by Aiden Davis, scoring a game-high 27 points.

Sean Mbanu led AJHS offensively, scoring 11 points. Jagger Morris chipped in 10 points.