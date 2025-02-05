Colts lose heartbreaker to ICC in Kell Classic

Rivercrest had a chance to pull out a win but the ball didn’t bounce their way as ICC held on for a 74-73 win in the semi-finals of the Kell Classic in Swifton.

Cavonta Washington converted an old-school three-point play to give Rivercrest the early 3-0 lead before ICC got a steal and layup to make 3-2. Jayden Young hit triple twine before the Cougars scored the next five points to go up 7-6 with 3:06 left. Washington hit a jumper in the lane, Young converted an old-fashioned three-point play, ICC hit a three-ball, Young hit a jumper, and ICC scored down low making it 13-12. Young hit two free throws, ICC scored down low, Young connected on a jumper and the Cougars drilled a three-ball to make it 17-16 ICC. Young converted a conventional three-point play before the Cougars hit two free throws making it 20-19 Colts after one.

Young and Buddah Harris scored baskets around an ICC basket early in the second quarter to make it 24-21 Rivercrest. The Cougars scored the next six points to go up 27-24 as Washington hit a jumper in the lane to make it 27-26 ICC. The Cougars went coast to coast for a layup, Young hit a jumper, ICC hit a trey and added two free throws before Washington hit one of two free throws and Harris converted an old-school three-point play to make the score 34-32 Cougars with 2:43 left. ICC drilled a three-ball, Harris stuck back a re-bound, the Cougars drilled another three-ball before Young convert an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 40-37 ICC. The Cougars scored in the paint before Washington canned a three-pointer and Harris got a steal and layup to make the halftime score 42-42.

ICC took a 45-42 lead after converted a conventional three-point play but Harris hit a jumper in the lane for the Colts to cut the lead to 45-44. ICC drilled a three-ball, Young scored inside, before the Cougars hit back to back three-pointers to make the score 54-46 ICC with 4:30 left. The Colts went on a 16-0 run over the last four and half minutes of the third as Harris scored inside and converted an old-school three-point play, Young hit a jumper, one of two free throws and a jumper, Asier Burks got a stick back basket and Young got a steal and layup making the score 60-54 Colts at the end of three quarters.

The Cougars opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to go up 65-60 before Washington hit two free throws and Young hit a jumper in the lane to make it 65-64 ICC with 3:58 left. Back to back baskets by the Cougars pushed their lead to 69-64 only to see Rivercrest get back to back baskets from Washington and a jumper for Harris to give the Colts a 70-69 lead. ICC hit a three-pointer as Young answered with triple twine before the Cougars hit a jumper with seven seconds left to make it 74-73 ICC. Young then mishandled a bounce pass thwarting a possible game winning shot to give the Cougars the one point victory.

Request for comments from Rivercrest went unanswered before press time.

Young had 36 points to lead Rivercrest as Harris finished with 18 points. Washington added 17 points with Burks chipping in two points for the Colts.