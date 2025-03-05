Chicks punch ticket to state by defeating Southerners

Blytheville Chickasaws 69,

Southside Southerners 31

HIGHLAND, AR. — The Blytheville Chickasaws easily punched their ticket to the Class 4A state tournament next week in Magnolia, as they cruised to a 69-31 victory over the Southside Southerners Wednesday in their opening round matchup in the 4A-2 Regional Tournament hosted by Highland High School.

Blytheville (22-8) jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and continued the route by outscoring the Southerners 19-6 in the second quarter to lead 33-12 at the half.

Southside (7-16) was able to hit shots in the third quarter as they finally reached double figure scoring in a quarter, Blytheville still outscored them 19-17 to lead 52-29 heading into the final quarter.

BHS continued to add on to their lead outscoring Southside 15-2 in the final frame.

Junior guard Johmir Guyton led the way offensively for the Chicks with a game-high 23 points. Chicks senior guard Tylis Thurman chipped in 13 points and senior big man Micah Dawkins added 10 points.

Blytheville will play the winner of tonight’s Stuttgart and Westside contest Friday night at 8:30 p.m.