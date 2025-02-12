Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 12, 2025

Chicks, Lady Chicks continue winning streak

The Blytheville Chickasaws and Lady Chickasaws extended their winning streaks with victories over the Highland Rebels. The Chicks are now 18-8, while the Lady Chicks stand at 14-8 this season.

HIGHLAND— Tuesday night, the Blytheville Chickasaws continued their winning streak, defeating the Highland Rebels, 75-57, after the Lady Chickasaws knocked off the first place Lady Rebels, 61-57, Monday night.

The Chicks moved to 18-8 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. They trail behind the Brookland Bearcats, where they have split the season series, giving the Bearcats their only conference loss.

The Lady Chickasaws moved to 14-8 on the season and 5-3 in conference, where they currently sit behind the Lady Rebels (15-7, 7-2) and the Westside Lady Warriors (12-15, 6-3).

The Chicks and Lady Chicks hosted the Pocahontas Redskins Friday night for senior night.

The Redskins, as of Friday morning, sit in fifth place in conference with a 14-12 record and 2-6 in 4A-3 play.

The Lady Redskins sit in last place in the 4A-3 Conference with a 7-15 overall record and are 1-7 in conference play.

