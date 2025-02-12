Chicks, Lady Chicks continue winning streak

HIGHLAND— Tuesday night, the Blytheville Chickasaws continued their winning streak, defeating the Highland Rebels, 75-57, after the Lady Chickasaws knocked off the first place Lady Rebels, 61-57, Monday night.

The Chicks moved to 18-8 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. They trail behind the Brookland Bearcats, where they have split the season series, giving the Bearcats their only conference loss.

The Lady Chickasaws moved to 14-8 on the season and 5-3 in conference, where they currently sit behind the Lady Rebels (15-7, 7-2) and the Westside Lady Warriors (12-15, 6-3).

The Chicks and Lady Chicks hosted the Pocahontas Redskins Friday night for senior night.

The Redskins, as of Friday morning, sit in fifth place in conference with a 14-12 record and 2-6 in 4A-3 play.

The Lady Redskins sit in last place in the 4A-3 Conference with a 7-15 overall record and are 1-7 in conference play.