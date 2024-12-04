Top Menu Bar
SportsMarch 5, 2025

Chicks fall short in quest for regional title

The Blytheville Chickasaws narrowly missed the Class 4A Region 2 title, losing 57-50 to Forrest City. Despite a tight match, the Mustangs' Jamarian Morris led with 20 points, sealing their victory.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox

HIGHLAND - The Blytheville Chickasaws quest to win the Class 4A Region 2 title came up just short Saturday as Forrest City defeated them 57-50.

The Chicks and Mustangs (27-2) were locked in a tight battle throughout the championship game as both teams found getting the ball in the basket difficult.

The Mustangs led 13-12 after one period and 27-22 at the half. The Forrest City lead was 39-33 heading to the final period .

BHS was unable to grab control of the game and would fall to the 4A - 6 champions.

The Mustangs were paced by a game high 20 points from Jamarian Morris. Marcus Britt and Jarvis Palmer added 11 points each.

The Chicks were paced by Frantavious Robinson’s 18 points. Micah Dawkins added 11, while Tylis Thurman who was plagued by foul trouble scored 10 in the final period. Johmir Guyton added nine points for the Chicks who fell to 26-9.

