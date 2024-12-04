Chicks down Highland, notch ﬁrst conference win

Starting conference play without a win in their first two games is uncommon for the Blytheville Chickasaws.

The Chicks (12-8, 1-2 4A-3) set aside those first two losses by notching a 55-43 win over Highland which had been unbeaten in its first two league games.

“Tuesday was not up to our standard,” said Blytheville head coach McKenzie Pierce of Blytheville’s 74-44 loss to Brookland earlier in the week. “I was interested in how we would come out today because I put them through the ringer the last two days; lots of running, lot of toughness and gut check drills.

“I knew I made us tired going into tonight, so I was proud to see us fight for four quarters,” he added of the bounce back win.

And fight the Chicks did, holding a lead for all but a two minute stretch in the second quarter.

Facing a Rebel zone defense, Blytheville didn’t hesitate in taking the ball to the lane where they scored 34 of their points.

“You just have to be patient,” explained Pierce of his team’s strategy when facing a zone defense. “For me, when teams pack it in that’s just a sign to take it right to the lane.

“We preach getting paint touches,” he added, “so if you’re gonna let us get a paint touch then our motto is if we can get two feet in the paint we feel like whatever happens after that is gonna be a pretty good offensive possession. We didn’t hit a ton of shots but we hit enough to keep (Highland) honest a little bit.”

The outside shots weren’t falling in the first half, but the Chicks, leading 25-20 entering the third quarter, were bombs away in the first three minutes of that period.

After hitting just 1-of-9 threes in the opening two quarters, Blytheville sank its first three in the third and coupled with a three baskets in the paint, built its largest lead of the game with a 40-26 advantage.

Tylis Thurman drove the lane for two of the inside hoops and Micah Dawkins accounted for the other. Those were sandwiched around threes by Frantavis Robinson, who had two, and Dawkins.

“Nice little flurry,” said Pierce of the 15-6 run. “Get to the paint, kick it out for rim ready shots. Those are the type of (outside) shots we want to take and make.”

The Rebels (8-9, 2-1) answered with a 13-2 run to close within three at 42-39 when Kendall Rhodes sank a trey with :22 left in the third quarter.

But the fourth quarter belonged to the Chicks who limited the visitors to just four points in the stanza. The Chicks defense forced four turnovers, collected one steal, while holding the Rebels to 1-of-7 shooting in the period.

“I thought we defended well, other than a few lapses here and there,” said Pierce, “but definitely one of our better defensive efforts of the season. It’s just a matter of us being solid, keeping it in front, while being aggressive and get-ting in the passing lanes.

“I think our defense is trending in the right direction,” added the head coach. “If we’ll buy into to being elite defenders, team defense that’s the goal. Everything has to be about the team. Us setting down, guarding five-on-five and finishing with two hand rebounds. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”

Mir Guyton led all scorers with 15 and dished out six assists for Blytheville. Robinson chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Dawkins matched Robinson’s point and rebound totals, while Thur-man contributed eight points and three of Blytheville’s seven steals.

Mason Sinclair paced Highland with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Adam Munroe added 11 points and Edmond Jones scored nine points and collected eight rebounds.

“We needed this one,” concluded Pierce of the win after the losses to Westside and Brookland to open conference play. “In the end we feel like we’re gonna be there but we have some room to grow. I feel like this was a good response from what happened Tuesday.”