Chicks defeat Pirates in 4A-3 hometown matchup

Chickasaws 63, Pirates 45

BLYTHEVILLE—A packed Chickasaw Arena witnessed more than just a 4A-3 conference match up between two schools last night but witnessed a game between two schools separated by less than five miles as the home court Blytheville Chickasaws defeated the Gosnell Pirates 63-45.

“We came out tonight and did what we were supposed to do. We came out with tremendous energy,” said Blytheville head coach McKenzie Pierce. “I just wish we had played for four quarters. We have a bad habit of getting up on people and exhaling at half-time, kind of sleep walking, and letting the (Pirates) get on a little run and get a little bit of confidence. But they are a good basketball team. I expect them to do that. (Pirates head coach DeAntra Scott) is doing a tremendous job with those guys. They got some good pieces and I didn’t expect them to go away quietly.”

Scott said the atmosphere inside Chickasaw arena was “amazing.”

“Tonight was awesome. Tonight was amazing. Just the atmosphere alone... just being with family, friends, around people you know, went to school with... inside this big gymnasium and actually have a really big crowd,” explained Scott.

Pierce expressed to the Chicks before the game to enjoy the moment as many fans, student athletes and alumnus from both schools never had the opportunity to see the two teams play against each other until recent years.

“It’s just fun playing them. I told the guys before the game just have fun and enjoy the moment. It’s crazy to think two teams that have as much talent and five minutes apart and only a handful of times to ever play,” explained Pierce. “So, I told them to enjoy the moment because there are a lot of kids that grew up right here in Blytheville and Gosnell that wished they could have played in this game. So, cherish this moment because not everyone who went to these two schools have gotten to do that. Hopefully, rather we are in the same conference moving forward or not, this continues to be a tradition. Because its about the kids and these are memories the kids will never forget.”

Scott added he hopes the Pirates are able to even the “rivalry” in the future.

“Hopefully we can get the rivalry a little more even. But tonight I loved it and it was a good start,” said Scott.

The game was nearly over soon after tip-off as the Blytheville Chickasaws( 15-8, 3-2) jumped out to an 8-2 lead roughly four minutes in the first quarter.

After several Pirate turnovers and Chicks senior guard Tylis Thurman layup giving Blytheville a 17-4 lead with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter, an emotional Scott called a full timeout.

The Pirates (7-14, 1-4) scored out of the timeout but the Chicks lead 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Blytheville poured on as the second quarter they left no doubt throwing down two dunks by Junior Johmir Guyton and an alley-oop from Guyton who found classmate Micah Dawkins souring through the air.

Blytheville outscored the Pirates by 10 points in the second quarter.

Out of the half, Gosnell was down a starter as sophomore guard Marcus Anderson was unable to continue after suffering from the flu and Scott wanted to protect Anderson.

Scott said, “Right now he has the flu. He tried to play and push through it. At the half he ended up getting too sick and I ended up pulling him. It was best for him. I was taking care of my player and making sure he was okay.”

Pierce’s Chicks were also battling sickness as Thurman and Guyton both suffered cramps during the matchup.

The Pirates came out on a mission to not go down quietly as they outscored BHS 18-9 in the third quarter, but trailed 50-35 into the final frame.

“I’m proud of them coming back out in the second half and facing the moment head on,” explained Scott.

Scott pulled starters with three minutes remaining to allow back-ups the opportunity to see some action in the hometown matchup and shortly after Pierce returned the favor of putting in the Chickasaw bench.

“Turnovers and rebounds are what killed us tonight. Historically, that’s what Blytheville is known for. Those two combinations were horrible to be able to win here at Blytheville,” Scott said.

Pierce’s Chicks had four players with double figures in matchup with Guyton leading the Chickasaws with a game-high 19 points. Sophomore forward Frantavis Robinson chipped in 14 points, Thurman added 13 points and senior Jontavious Johnson contributed 10 points.

The Pirates were led by senior forward Lamon Aldridge with 16 points.

Gosnell was victorious in the two underclassman matchups as the Junior Pirates defeated BJHS 42- 36.

Kellso Halsell led the way offensively for the Junior Pirates scoring a game high 18 points; while draining four three-pointers.

Zailyn Smith led the Junior Chicks with 11-points.

The Gosnell seventh graders pulled out a nail bitter as Jack Wells hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer giving the Pirates a 23-22 victory.

Blytheville hosted the Westside Warriors Tuesday night to try to revenge their Jan. 10, 80-75, loss on the road to the Warriors.

Gosnell traveled to Marked Tree Monday night for a non conference matchup against the Indians before starting the second half of conference play Tuesday night hosting the Highland Rebels.