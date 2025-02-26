BLYTHEVILLE—The Blytheville Chickasaws cruised Friday night over the Westside Warriors to another matchup against the Brookland Bearcats in the 4A-3 District Championship game as they defeated the Warriors 69-55.

“I thought our guys came out and settled in and kind of picked up where we left off,” said Chicks head coach McKenzie Pierce.

The Warriors jumped out to an early 5-1 lead; however, Blytheville made quick work and tied the game at five, apiece, with 5:53 remaining in the first quarter when junior forward Frantavious Robinson connected on a layup opportunity.

Blytheville then went on a 6-0 run which was capped off by a two-hand slam by senior bigman Micah Dawkins with 3:48 remaining. Dawkins slam drew a timeout from Warriors head coach Mark Whitmire.

Pierce’s Chickasaws continued to dominate taking a 17-11 lead into the second quarter.

The Warriors came out on a mission, however, to start the second quarter, and with a three from Westside’s Landon Webb with 5:13 remaining in the half to give the Warriors a 21-19 lead forced Pierce to call a timeout.

Down the stretch, Blytheville found the hot hand as junior guard Anthony Taylor scored eight of his 11-points including a successful and one opportunity and a three-point basket to close the first half giving the Chicks a 30-24 lead.

“Huge performance by (Taylor),” explained Pierce. “He had a little spark there and hit a big three to end the half. He had a really good game not just scoring the basketball, but rebounding and defensively as well. We’re really proud of him. It’s something that we’ve felt like he is capable of all year.”

Both teams traded blows in the third quarter but the Chicks narrowly outscored the Warriors 17-16, giving Blytheville a 47-40 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Dawkins was a nightmare for Warrior shooters as he caused havoc all night long blocking shot after shot with his 6’7 frame.

Blytheville’s final basket came off an ally oop from Robinson to Dawkins with 1:35 remaining giving the Chicks a 69-50 lead.

Dawkins led the way offensively for BHS with a game-high 20 points. Chicks junior guard Johmir Guyton chipped in 13 points and Taylor added 11.