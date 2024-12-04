Chicks come back to defeat Pirates 

Blytheville Chickasaws 63, Gosnell Pirates 57

GOSNELL— The gym on the campus of Gosnell High School was packed Tuesday night, Feb. 14, as people within the walls watched an electric game between 4A-3 conference foes, the Blytheville Chickasaws and the host Gosnell Pirates.

Gosnell held the lead a majority of the game before Chicks junior Frantavious Robinson drained a corner three-pointer with 40 seconds on the clock to five his team the lead 59-57.

The Pirates ( 8-18, 2-8) had several opportunities to regain the lead but their shots failed to find the bottom of the net.

Gosnell tried prolonging the game by sending the Chickasaws (20-8, 7-2) to the charity stripe.

Blytheville was unable to hit free throws, but the Pirates sloppy play allowed Blytheville to steal the ball and finish the game with a layup by senior Jontavious Johnson to give the Chicks a 63-57 victory.

GHS opened the game hot with sophomores Marcus Anderson and Grant Glintborg hitting four threes, two apiece, to lead 12-3.

Blytheville slowly came back, cutting the Pirates lead to three with 1:56 remaining in the first quarter.

Gosnell led 19-14 at the end of the first.

Gosnell grew their lead in the second quarter to 10 points (34-24) at the half.

Gosnell’s lead reached 12 points during the third quarter; however, Blytheville cut the lead to seven with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

Pirates senior Lamon Aldrudge floater and successful and-one gave the Pirates a 10-point lead with 2.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter, however, was all Chickasaws as they outscored the Pirates, 26-10.

Blytheville was led offensively by senior big man Micah Dawkins with a game-high 20 points, juniors Johmir Guyton and Robinson added 14 points apiece.

Anderson led the Pirates offensively with 17 points, Glintborg chipped in 14 points, and Aldrudge added 13 points.

The two teams combined for 13 threes with Gosnell hitting 10 of the 13.

“They played really well and hit some big threes,” said Chicks head coach McKenzie Pierce.

Anderson hit five three-pointers and Glintborg hit four.

Gosnell Pirates head coach DeAntra Scott explained, “Marcus Anderson came out and was hitting some big shots. Him and Grant both were hitting big shots.”

Scott explained after the game the loss falls back on “inexperience”.

“Most of it goes back to inexperience. Learning how to keep a lead and build upon a lead like that and protecting the ball in crucial situations,” said Scott.

Scott added that he felt his team came “ready” to play.

Pierce expressed his team didn’t prepare after days of pleading with them that Gosnell was going to come ready to play Thursday night.

“We didn’t prepare very well. (Blytheville) took it lightly as much as I pleaded with them. (Gosnell) guys are going to get up for this,” said Pierce. “This season for (Gosnell) looks difficult. This was going to be the highlight for them for this season if they could come in here and pull this off and credit to them they almost did. They played harder than us.”

The Pirates hosted the Caruthersville Tigers Thursday night for their Senior night where they were defeated 77-71.

Gosnell met the Westside Warriors in their first round matchup of the 4A-3 District Tournament Tuesday, at Chickasaw Arena in Blytheville.

The Warriors defeated the Pirates in both regular season matchups 67-65 at home and 95-55 in Westside.

Blytheville placed second in conference and was rewarded a first round bye. They met the winner of the Warriors and Pirates matchup on Thursday.

Pierce explained his team will have nine days off and said his team will start preparing for the tournament Sunday and the Chicks will get back in the lab and be better than they were in Tuesday night’s nail biting victory over the Pirates.