Chicks blow out Redskins on senior night 

Chickasaws 68,

Redskins 32

BLYTHEVILLE— McKenzie Pierce’s Blytheville Chickasaws left no doubt against 4A-3 conference foe the Pocahontas Redskins Friday night as his Chicks rolled to a 68-32 victory on senior night.

“(The win) was big for us,” said Pierce after the game.

“We clinched the number two seed, at least. Still gives us a chance. Brookland can slip up and be co-conference champs. Outside of holding a conference championship trophy there isn’t a big difference in that one or two. So the win tonight was huge and was a great way to honor these guys (on senior night).”

The Chicks celebrated seven seniors — Micah Dawkins, Tylis Thurman, Kenneth Brown, Asjharion Ford, Jaidon Waterford, Jontavious Johnson, and Chris Jones.

“Obviously, I wasn’t here last year. So, I missed out on a year with them, but it makes me feel old. I remember when these guys were running around in third and fourth grade,” said Pierce. “I remember pulling up to pick a relative of Chris Jones up and he was outside not much older than my son shooting a ball in the snow. Micah’s brother Tony was one of the first guards I had (at Blytheville). AJ Ford, I coached his older brother Sandarius Gillispie. Tylis, I coached his older brother.

Pierce continued, “So I watched these guys grow up. They're a really good group of kids. They are good basketball players. But as far as just good people, hard working, respectful young men. This is about as good of a senior class we’ve ever had. They represent the school district and the team very well.”

Blytheville ( 20-8, 7-2) were hot out of the gate jumping out to a 20-0 lead before the Redskins got on the board for the first time with roughly 1:30 left in the first quarter.

The Chicks junior guard ended the first quarter with a three-point basket to give the Chicks a 24-point lead.

Blytheville continued to roll with Pierce beginning to give starters breathers in the second quarter as they led 41-17 at the half.

The third quarter was no different as BHS outscored Pocahontas 19-9 giving the Chicks a 60-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Jones and Ford were able to see time on the court for their last regular season game in Chickasaw Arena, where they made the most of the time as Jones added four points and Ford made a bucket.

Leading the Chicks offensively was Guyton with 22 points, junior forward Frantavious Robinson chipped in 15 points and senior big man Micah Dawkins added 14 points.

The Chicks finished the regular season Tuesday night at Gosnell.