Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Caruthersville Tigers claw Pirates on senior night

Caruthersville Tigers edged out the Gosnell Pirates 77-71 on Gosnell's senior night. Despite a strong performance from Pirates' Grant Glintborg, Caruthersville's Quawnterrious McVay led his team to victory.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren
Gosnell’s Marcus Anderson prepares to drive down the lane in the Pirates home loss to Caruthersville.
Gosnell’s Marcus Anderson prepares to drive down the lane in the Pirates home loss to Caruthersville.
LeMarco Wilborn soars in for a layup during the first half of the Pirates loss to Caruthersville. (Photos by Joseph Fondren)
LeMarco Wilborn soars in for a layup during the first half of the Pirates loss to Caruthersville. (Photos by Joseph Fondren)

Caruthersville Tigers 77, Gosnell Pirates 71

GOSNELL— The Caruthersville Tigers defeated the Gosnell Pirates, 77-71, Thursday night during Gosnell’s senior night.

The Pirates honored seven seniors — Lamon Aldrudge; Braylen Cox; Calvin Daniels, Jr.; Keunitae Dye; Venterrus “Bubba” Lucas; Calov Richmond; and Daniel Smith— during their senior night festivities.

The Tigers held a narrow one-point lead after the first quarter. The Pirates regained the lead quickly into the second quarter.

However, Caruthersville quickly regained the lead and went on a big run to lead 36-28 at the half.

With 4:05 remaining in the third quarter Gosnell pulled to within four points after a Pirates layup by sophomore guard Marcus Anderson.

Caruthersville expanded their lead to 10-points, but the Pirates were able to storm back and tie the game at 56 as sophomore LaMarco Wilborn connected on a layup at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

For the first two minutes of the final quarter both teams traded leads, but a big blow came to the Pirates as Aldrudge fouled out with 4:08 remaining in the game.

With roughly two minutes remaining, junior bigman Kerrion Terry cut Caruthersville lead to two, but Gosnell fell apart down the stretch with several turnovers and the Tigers defeated Gosnell by six points.

Pirates sophomore Grant Glintborg led the way offensively for Gosnell scoring a game-high 22 points. Anderson chipped in 14 points and Aldrudge added 13 points.

Quawnterrious McVay led Caruthersville offensively with 21 points. Monte Alexander scored 18 points and Sammy Bryant added 15 points for the Tigers.

Guard Grant Glintborg led Gosnell with 22 points connecting on shots such as this first quarter three-pointer.

The Pirates fell 77-71 to Caruthersville.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 18
Marked Tree defeats rival EPC, 55-47
SportsFeb. 18
Junior Mustangs win district tournament title
SportsFeb. 18
1A-3 Junior District Tournament held in Luxora
SportsFeb. 18
Riverside pulls away from Calico Rock
Related
Huge second half propels Lady Rebels past Mammoth
SportsFeb. 18
Huge second half propels Lady Rebels past Mammoth
Welch signs to play golf with WBU
SportsFeb. 18
Welch signs to play golf with WBU
Junior Lady Lions capture fourth consecutive crown
SportsFeb. 18
Junior Lady Lions capture fourth consecutive crown
Lions cap ‘purr’fect season with tourney title
SportsFeb. 18
Lions cap ‘purr’fect season with tourney title
All top seeds advance in the 3A-3 JH district
SportsFeb. 18
All top seeds advance in the 3A-3 JH district
Jr. Boys First Round Recap
SportsFeb. 18
Jr. Boys First Round Recap
Osceola girls rally past Hoxie
SportsFeb. 18
Osceola girls rally past Hoxie
Sports round-up: 2A-3 District Tournament Semi-finals
SportsFeb. 18
Sports round-up: 2A-3 District Tournament Semi-finals
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy