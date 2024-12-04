Caruthersville Tigers claw Pirates on senior night

Caruthersville Tigers 77, Gosnell Pirates 71

GOSNELL— The Caruthersville Tigers defeated the Gosnell Pirates, 77-71, Thursday night during Gosnell’s senior night.

The Pirates honored seven seniors — Lamon Aldrudge; Braylen Cox; Calvin Daniels, Jr.; Keunitae Dye; Venterrus “Bubba” Lucas; Calov Richmond; and Daniel Smith— during their senior night festivities.

The Tigers held a narrow one-point lead after the first quarter. The Pirates regained the lead quickly into the second quarter.

However, Caruthersville quickly regained the lead and went on a big run to lead 36-28 at the half.

With 4:05 remaining in the third quarter Gosnell pulled to within four points after a Pirates layup by sophomore guard Marcus Anderson.

Caruthersville expanded their lead to 10-points, but the Pirates were able to storm back and tie the game at 56 as sophomore LaMarco Wilborn connected on a layup at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

For the first two minutes of the final quarter both teams traded leads, but a big blow came to the Pirates as Aldrudge fouled out with 4:08 remaining in the game.

With roughly two minutes remaining, junior bigman Kerrion Terry cut Caruthersville lead to two, but Gosnell fell apart down the stretch with several turnovers and the Tigers defeated Gosnell by six points.

Pirates sophomore Grant Glintborg led the way offensively for Gosnell scoring a game-high 22 points. Anderson chipped in 14 points and Aldrudge added 13 points.

Quawnterrious McVay led Caruthersville offensively with 21 points. Monte Alexander scored 18 points and Sammy Bryant added 15 points for the Tigers.

Guard Grant Glintborg led Gosnell with 22 points connecting on shots such as this first quarter three-pointer.

