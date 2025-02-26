Burks reaches milestone with 1,500 points

Playing basketball on the AAU circuit and throughout school for eight years, Destiny ‘Dee Dee’ Burks has scored her share of points. There’s likely no accounting for elementary, junior high and AAU points but there is indeed for high school as she broke the 1,500 mark last week in the 3A-3 District Tournament.

As the game clock neared the seven minute mark of the third quarter against Harrisburg, teammate Rondaisha Booker fired a skip pass to Burks on the left wing. Undoubtedly Burks, set up behind the arc, was going to launch the three. As soon as the basketball reached her hands, a smile came across her face and she let the ball fly.

“I knew it was going in,” replied Burks without hesitation when asked if she knew the ball was going through the hoop. “I didn’t have a doubt in my mind.”

When the ball swished through the net, she jumped for excitement as did her teammates on the floor who ran toward her with their congratulations.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Burks proudly, “and to get to share it with them makes it better.”

When head coach Ronnie Dye took over the Rivercrest program four years ago, he knew Burks was a special player. He even tried to move her up to the high school squad as a freshman.

“It’s quite a feat,” said the head coach who has tracked her progress throughout the chase to 1,500. “There’s not many out there that can say they’ve put up those kind of numbers in three years of basketball.”

He, too, agreed Burks knew the three-pointer, which gave her points 1,500, 1,501 and 1,502, was good when it left her hands.

“I know she did,” he said. “She’s been determined to get it and I’m happy she reached that milestone.”

Burks has definitely put in the hours to improve her game spending late evenings and weekends in the gym.

“I’ve always tried to push myself to be better,” she said. “It’s been worth it.”

Burks has compiled an impressive stat line to go along with the point total.

She has made more than 195 three-pointers, grabbed in excess of 435 rebounds, dished out more than 250 assists and collected more than 285 steals. All the while, she and senior teammate Jalexia Young have been part of squads that have won 51 games.

Those numbers have led to recognition as All-State and All-Conference as well as numerous other honors.

“It’s been a great career,” she said, “but it’s not over yet. We still have some work to do.”

The Lady Colts finished runner up in the district tournament and now are just a regional win a way from earning a berth in the state tournament.