Blytheville wins 4A-3 District Tournament

Chickasaws 51,

Bearcats 37

BLYTHEVILLE— Saturday night, Chickasaw Arena was rocking in the city of Blytheville as the 4A-3 District Tournament host Blytheville Chickasaws knocked off 4A-3 conference champions , the Brookland Bearcats, 51-37, to be crowned the champions of the 4A-3 District Tournament.

“Just to be able to add another memory inside (Chickasaw Arena), it’s always really special,” said Chickasaws head coach McKenzie Pierce. “I’m really proud of these guys, the way the conference started 0-2. We've come a long way. Hopefully we still have a long way to go. These guys have really bought in and done a really good job of getting Blytheville basketball back on track. I’m really proud of them.”

Blytheville led 4-0 early, but the Bearcats tied the game multiple times before the end of the quarter where the teams were both knotted at 15.

The Chicks used a big second quarter outscoring Brookland, 15-2, to lead 30-17 at the half.

Bobby Gross’s Bearcats attempted a comeback out of the half, cutting the Chickasaw lead to eight with 4:04 remaining. But Blytheville caught fire again to end the third quarter upping their lead to 42-30.

Chickasaw Arena came alive with 6:16 remaining as a timeout was called after junior guard Johmir Guyton found a soaring Micah Dawkins for a two handed slam on a Bearcat defender giving the Chicks a 44-32 lead.

With roughly a minute remaining and the shot clock running out Guyton drained a three setting the final score of 51-37.

The Chickasaws were led by Guyton and Dawkins scoring 27 and 20 points, respectively.

“Johmir had an unbelievable performance. Micah as well. It was a kind of night where they did the bulk of the scoring, but they have done a good job throughout the year of playing together and with everybody,” explained Pierce. “Johmir, he still has some growth to do mentally, but he’s come a long way. When he gets that under control he’s got a chance to be a big time player and play basketball for a long time.”

Blytheville will play the Batesville Southside Rebels (7-14, 3-6 4A-6) in the first round of the 4A Regionals in Highland.