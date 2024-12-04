Top Menu Bar
SportsFebruary 26, 2025

Blytheville wins 4A-3 District Tournament

Blytheville Chickasaws clinched the 4A-3 District Tournament title with a 51-37 victory over the Brookland Bearcats. Led by standout performances from Johmir Guyton and Micah Dawkins, the team now advances to the 4A Regionals.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren
The Blytheville Chickasaws celebrate after being given the 4A-3 District Championship trophy. (Photos By Joseph Fondren)
The Blytheville Chickasaws celebrate after being given the 4A-3 District Championship trophy. (Photos By Joseph Fondren)
Blytheville Chickasaws head coach McKenzie Pierce and son/ assistant coach Cooper Pierce is the first to cut the net.
Blytheville Chickasaws head coach McKenzie Pierce and son/ assistant coach Cooper Pierce is the first to cut the net.

Chickasaws 51,

Bearcats 37

BLYTHEVILLE— Saturday night, Chickasaw Arena was rocking in the city of Blytheville as the 4A-3 District Tournament host Blytheville Chickasaws knocked off 4A-3 conference champions , the Brookland Bearcats, 51-37, to be crowned the champions of the 4A-3 District Tournament.

“Just to be able to add another memory inside (Chickasaw Arena), it’s always really special,” said  Chickasaws head coach McKenzie Pierce. “I’m really proud of these guys, the way the conference started 0-2.  We've come a long way. Hopefully we still have a long way to go. These guys have really bought in and done a really good job of getting Blytheville basketball back on track. I’m really proud of them.”

Blytheville led 4-0 early, but the Bearcats tied the game multiple times before the end of the quarter where the teams were both knotted at 15.

The Chicks used a big second quarter outscoring Brookland, 15-2, to lead 30-17 at the half.

Bobby Gross’s Bearcats attempted a comeback out of the half, cutting the Chickasaw lead to eight with 4:04 remaining. But Blytheville caught fire again to end the third quarter upping their lead to 42-30.

Chickasaw Arena came alive with 6:16 remaining as a timeout was called after  junior guard Johmir Guyton found a soaring Micah Dawkins for a two handed slam on a Bearcat defender giving the Chicks a 44-32 lead.

With roughly a minute remaining and the shot clock running out Guyton drained a three setting the final score of 51-37.

The Chickasaws were led by Guyton and Dawkins scoring 27 and 20 points, respectively.

“Johmir had an unbelievable performance. Micah as well. It was a kind of night where they did the bulk of the scoring, but they have done a good job throughout the year of playing together and with everybody,” explained Pierce. “Johmir, he still has some growth to do mentally, but he’s come a long way. When he gets that under control he’s got a chance to be a big time player and play basketball for a long time.”

Blytheville will play the Batesville Southside Rebels (7-14, 3-6 4A-6) in the first round of the 4A Regionals in Highland.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 26
CRA boys defeat Marked Tree Indians
SportsFeb. 26
Marked Tree girls punch ticket into the finals
SportsFeb. 26
Chicks cruise to 4A-3 District Championship game with win o...
SportsFeb. 26
Rebels lose heartbreaker to Rector in district semi-finals
Related
Burks reaches milestone with 1,500 points
SportsFeb. 26
Burks reaches milestone with 1,500 points
Mustangs fall in district quarter-finals
SportsFeb. 26
Mustangs fall in district quarter-finals
Lady Warriors fall in district semi-finals
SportsFeb. 26
Lady Warriors fall in district semi-finals
Armorel loses district tournament opener
SportsFeb. 26
Armorel loses district tournament opener
Lady Tigers fall in district tournament opener
SportsFeb. 26
Lady Tigers fall in district tournament opener
Lady Pirates fall in opening round of 4A-3
SportsFeb. 26
Lady Pirates fall in opening round of 4A-3
Gosnell upended in first round of 4A-3 District Tournament
SportsFeb. 26
Gosnell upended in first round of 4A-3 District Tournament
Lady Lions not to be denied district crown
SportsFeb. 26
Lady Lions not to be denied district crown
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy