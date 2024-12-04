Blytheville tops Westside in overtime thriller

Blytheville Chickasaws 83, Westside Warriors 81 OT

HIGHLAND, AR - The Blytheville Chickasaws put together and epic fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Westside Warriors 83-81 in overtime Friday in the Class 4A Region 2 tournament semifinals competed at Highland High School.

The Chickasaws were able to come from behind and overcome their conference rival despite a 48-point outburst by Warriors senior guard Weston Honeycutt. Westside led the game 27-25 at the half after the two sides played to an 11-11 standoff in the first quarter.

Things began to heat up in the third quarter as Honeycutt scored 21 of his squads 25 points, as the Warriors opened up a 52-45 lead heading to the fourth period.

The Chicks put together a great team effort in the final period as they outscored Westside 24-17 to force overtime with the game tied 69-69.

Blytheville was able to do just enough to squeeze past the Warriors in the extra period to claim the two-point win and a spot in the Regional title game Saturday.

Blytheville was led offensively by junior guard Johmir Guyton’s 29 point effort. Senior bigman Micah Dawkins chipped in 17 points and junior forward Frantavious Robinson added 15 points.

Blytheville faced 4A-6 conference champion Forrest City (26-2) in the regional final.