Blytheville squads see season end

MAGNOLIA - Both the Blytheville Lady Chickasaws and the Chickasaws saw their seasons end in the Class 4A State Tournament last week in Magnolia.

The Lady Chicks had the task of facing undefeated Pulaski Academy in the first round of the tournament and fell 70-36 to the Lady Bruins. Despite the one-sided loss, the season was a successful one for the Girls program which returned to the state tournament for the first time in years.

Coach Jacquonna Young’s first season as head coach at her alma mater was a great success as the Lady Chicks finished second in the 4A-3 Conference and fourth in the Region 4A 2. The Lady Chicks finished the season with a record of 18-12.

The Chickasaws saw a resurgence under Coach McKenzie Pierce who returned after one year a away from the school. Pierce’s team lost in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Tournament to Magnolia 62-53. Blytheville finished 25-10 overall, finishing second in the 4A-3 Conference in the regular season and winning the Conference Tournament with a huge win over regular season champion Brookland. The Chicks finished second in the 4A @2 Region Tournament losing in the final to Forrest City.