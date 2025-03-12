BIC suffers devastating loss against Quitman

NEWARK - Buffalo Island Central suffered a devastating loss against Quitman in the 2-A State Tournament Semifinal game. The Lady Mustangs appeared outmatched from the start as they lost 72-27 at Reaves Arena on Friday. Four players closed with double-digit scoring on the winning side, who boasted a 33-3 overall record on the year. Alli Cater steered the way and heated up for 14 points through 3 quarters. Emma Feeley scored 13 points. Paisley Davis and Sara Dixon added 11 and 10 points respectively. Riley Parker ended the game as Bice top scorer with 9 points.

Quitman asserted their dominance from tiponi. They worked into a 6-0 lead within the first minute. BICE fought back, as Chandler Gathright earned her second trip to the line and converted both free throws to make it 9-6. From there, it was all Quitman. They went on a 10-1 run behind Dixon’s 10-point first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs did damage from deep, as Dixon and Feeley both found the net once from behind the arc, and Cater did it twice. The lead was 19-6 going into the second.

Quitman quickly ran away with it. A 17-point second quarter-matched by a defensive effort of holding BICE to just 6 points in the period-saw the Lady Bulldogs ahead 36-13 by the halftime break. Cater led all players with 12 points in the first half.

The Lady Bulldogs got the ball inside at will and dominated on the glass whenever they missed their first shot. They closed out the third quarter scoring on 8 straight possessions as the lead ballooned to 58-21.

Parker scored once from behind the arc and once inside for 5 fourth-quarter points. Quitman poured on 14 more points despite pulling their starters and resting Cater for most of the final period. They advanced to the final game of the tournament in spectacular fashion.